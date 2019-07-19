शहर चुनें

सड़क हादसों में टीवी कलाकरों की मौत और हिमा दास को बॉलीवुड की बधाई सहित मनोरंजन जगत की 5 बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 06:46 AM IST
Shivlekh Singh, Hima Das
Shivlekh Singh, Hima Das - फोटो : Social Media
चाइल्ड आर्टिस्ट शिवलेख सिंह के फैंस के लिए एक बुरी खबर सामने आई है। दरअसल बाल कलाकार की एक सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई है। बता दें कि दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा छत्तीसगढ़ की राजधानी रायपुर के पास हुआ। वहीं घटना में शिवलेख के माता-पिता भी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।

पढ़ें: 'बालवीर' के बाल कलाकार शिवलेख सिंह की सड़क हादसे में मौत, माता- पिता भी गंभीर रूप से घायल
tv artists death hima das shivlekh singh shobha rajesh khanna twinkle khanna entertainment news
