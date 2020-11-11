शहर चुनें
माला सिन्हा के जन्मदिन और अर्नब गोस्वामी का सोना मोहापात्रा ने किया समर्थन सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 11 Nov 2020 12:10 AM IST
माला सिन्हा, सोना मोहापात्रा
माला सिन्हा, सोना मोहापात्रा - फोटो : amar ujala
माला सिन्हा आज मना रही हैं अपना जन्मदिन
अगर अभिनेत्री आल्डा सिन्हा की बात करें तो शायद ही आप पहचान पाएं लेकिन माला सिन्हा का नाम लेते ही जहन में उनकी कई फिल्में आ जाती हैं। जी हां, माला सिन्हा का असली नाम आल्डा है। उनका जन्म 11 नवंबर 1936 को कोलकाता (तब कलकत्ता) में हुआ। उन्होंने हिंदी के अलावा बंगाली और नेपाली भाषा में भी कई फिल्में की हैं। 50, 60 और 70 के दशक में माला सिन्हा हिंदी सिनेमा की टॉप अभिनेत्रियों में से थीं। करीब चार दशकों तक उन्होंने फिल्मों में काम किया।

पढ़ें: कभी हिंदी सिनेमा पर राज करती थीं माला सिन्हा, फिल्मों से दूर अब दिखती हैं ऐसी
