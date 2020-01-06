शहर चुनें

today five news of Bipasha Basu Reena Roy Sushant Singh Deepika Padukone Malhaar Rathod

रीना रॉय, बिपाशा के जन्मदिन और कास्टिंग काउच का शिकार हुईं अभिनेत्री, ये हैं बॉलीवुड की पांच खबरें

7 Jan 2020
Reena Roy, Bipasha Basu
Reena Roy, Bipasha Basu
बिपाशा बसु आज मान रही हैं अपना जन्मदिन
शादी होने के बाद बिपाशा बसु ने बॉलीवुड से दूरी बना ली है । बिपाशा ने साल 2016 में करण सिंह ग्रोवर से शादी कर ली थी। 3 साल से बिपाशा की कोई फिल्म नहीं आई। बिपाशा आखिरी बार 'अलोन' फिल्म में करण के साथ नजर आई थीं। यहीं से दोनों की लव स्टोरी शुरू हुई थी। शादी से पहले बिपाशा बॉलीवुड के 6 एक्टर्स को डेट कर चुकी हैं। चलिए बिपाशा बसु के 41वें जन्मदिन पर हम आपको उनके अफेयर्स के बारे में बताते हैं।

पढ़ें: चार बार दिल टूटने के बाद बिपाशा को मिला था सच्चा प्यार, शादी के बाद बॉलीवुड से बनाई दूरी
bipasha basu reena roy sushant singh deepika padukone malhaar rathod बिपाशा बसु रीना रॉय सुशांत सिंह दीपिका पादुकोण मल्हार राठोड
reena roy
Bollywood

विशेष: फिल्मफेयर को ‘खामोश’ करने वाली रीना रॉय को इन 10 बेहतरीन किरदारों ने बनाया सुपरस्टार

7 जनवरी 2020

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Karan Johar
Bollywood

करण ने अजय देवगन को खुलेआम कहा था 'जीजू', काजोल के मना करने पर भी अब अभिनेता ने बोली दी ऐसी बात

6 जनवरी 2020

Ajay Devgn, Virat Kohli
Bollywood

विराट की इस अंदाज में अजय देवगन ने की तारीफ, कहा- 'कोहली भारतीय टीम के...'

6 जनवरी 2020

टाइगर श्रॉफ
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार? जानें वायरल तस्वीरों की सच्चाई

6 जनवरी 2020

मल्हार राठोड
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच का शिकार हुई थी ये अभिनेत्री, 65 वर्षीय डायरेक्टर ने कहा था 'टॉप उतारो'

6 जनवरी 2020

aamir, shahrukh and Prakash Raj
Bollywood

निर्देशक को याद आया आमिर-शाहरुख का 'असहिष्णुता' बयान, जेएनयू पर प्रकाश का ट्वीट, पांच खबरें

6 जनवरी 2020

Shahrukh, Irrfan Khan and Vidya Balan
Bollywood

इरफान खान सहित बॉलीवुड के इन 10 सितारों को टीवी से मिली पहचान, पुरानी तस्वीरों में पहचानना मुश्किल

7 जनवरी 2020

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

इरफान खान की इस आदत से परेशान थे घरवाले, पिता कहते थे- 'पठान के घर ब्राह्मण पैदा हो गया है'

7 जनवरी 2020

supriya pathak
Bollywood

कुछ ऐसी रही शाहिद कपूर के पिता और सुप्रिया पाठक की लव स्टोरी, फिल्म के सेट पर हुई थी मुलाकात

7 जनवरी 2020

bipasha basu
Bollywood

चार बार दिल टूटने के बाद बिपाशा को मिला था सच्चा प्यार, शादी के बाद बॉलीवुड से बनाई दूरी

7 जनवरी 2020

फिल्म अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह
Bollywood

JNU हिंसा पर बोले सुशांत सिंह, 'मुंह छिपा कर चोर और आतंकवादी आते हैं, देशभक्त नहीं'

6 जनवरी 2020

Siddharth Shukla,Shehnaz Gill
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ की वजह से फूट-फूटकर रोईं शहनाज, गुस्से में मारी चप्पल

6 जनवरी 2020

बिपाशा बसु,करण सिंह ग्रोवर
Bollywood

लाल जोड़े में बंगाली दुल्हन बनी थीं बिपाशा बसु, तीन साल बाद देखें मेहंदी से शादी तक की तस्वीरें

6 जनवरी 2020

दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

रिपोर्टर ने किया दीपिका पादुकोण से प्रेग्नेंसी पर सवाल, अभिनेत्री ने कहा, 'आपसे पूछकर प्लान करूं?'

6 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood and pakistani cricketers Love Story Like Reena roy and mohsin khan
Bollywood

इन अभिनेत्रियों पर आया पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर्स का दिल, रीना रॉय ने तो शादी तक कर ली लेकिन...

6 जनवरी 2020

Malang trailer launch
Bollywood

Malang Trailer: लॉन्चिंग इवेंट में जेएनयू हिंसा का जिक्र, अनिल बोले- रात भर सो नहीं पाया हूं

6 जनवरी 2020

Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने कुछ ऐसे दी कपिल देव को जन्मदिन की बधाई, इन तीन अनदेखी तस्वीरों को किया शेयर

6 जनवरी 2020

Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan
Bollywood

गुस्से में सलमान खान के शो बिग बॉस 13 से दीपिका पादुकोण गईं वापस ? जानें क्या है सच्चाई

6 जनवरी 2020

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और कंगना रनौत
Television

Bigg Boss 13: कंगना रनौत के साथ Oops मूमेंट का शिकार हुए सिद्धार्थ, देखें वायरल वीडियो

6 जनवरी 2020

जॉनी लीवर
Bollywood

Flashback: गली-गली घूमकर पेन बेचते थे जॉनी लीवर, एक साल में रिलीज हुईं 25 फिल्में और बने कॉमेडी के शहंशाह

6 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss के घर में चले चप्पल-जूते, आज सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को पड़ेंगे चांटे

6 जनवरी 2020

सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

सलमान ने लगाया शाहरुख पर कहानी चुराने का आरोप, इसी फिल्म के बाद बने बॉलीवुड के 'बादशाह'

6 जनवरी 2020

7 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

यहां देखिए क्या कहता है 7 जनवरी का आपका राशिफल इतना ही नहीं अब हर रोज दिन के हिसाब से जानिए अपना राशिफल।

6 जनवरी 2020

जेएनयू 2:03

जेएनयू छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष आइशी घोष का बयान, आरएसएस को ठहराया हिंसा का जिम्मेदार

6 जनवरी 2020

जेएनयू 1:53

जेएनयू हिंसा में भीड़ ने छात्रों पर किया हमला, जेएनयू छात्र सूर्य प्रकाश ने सुनाई आपबीती

6 जनवरी 2020

जेएनयू 1:17

समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता अखिलेश यादव का जेएनयू हिंसा पर बयान, निष्पक्ष जांच को बताया जरुरी

6 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली 2:26

दिल्ली में चुनावी शंखनाद के बाद केजरीवाल का भाजपा पर हमला, गौतम गंभीर का पलटवार

6 जनवरी 2020

