डूबते करियर को बचाने के लिए अभिषेक ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, ऐश के एक्‍स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से जुड़ा है कनेक्‍शन

भावना शर्मा

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 04:51 PM IST
abhishek bachchan deal with salman khan ex manager reshma shetty

अभिषेक बच्चन का करियर कुछ सालों से रुका हुआ है। दो-तीन साल में अभिषेक एक-आध फिल्म में नजर आ जाते हैं। उनकी आखिरी फिल्म 'हाउसफुल 3' थी जो साल 2016 में रिलीज हुई थी। इसके उलट अमिताभ बच्चन और ऐश्वर्या राय दोनों ही सफलता की सीढ़ी चढ़ते जा रहे हैं।

