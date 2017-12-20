कपूर खानदान में शोक के बावजूद नाना रणधीर ने तैमूर को बर्थडे विश कर दिया भावुक मैसेज
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Randhir Kapoor wishes Taimur on his birthday by saying The show must go on{"_id":"5a3a07764f1c1baa268b4e4e","slug":"randhir-kapoor-wishes-taimur-on-his-birthday-by-saying-the-show-must-go-on","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u094b\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0923\u0927\u0940\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0948\u0938\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
आज नन्हें नवाब तैमूर का पहला बर्थडे पटौदी पैलेस में मनाया जा रहा है। इस मौके पर तैमूर के नाना रणधीर कपूर ने भी अपने नवासे को आशीर्वाद दिया। बता दें हिंदू समाज में एक प्रथा है कि परिवार में अगर किसी सदस्य की मौत हो जाती है तो साल भर तक शोक में किसी उत्सव को नहीं मनाया जाता।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.