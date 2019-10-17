शहर चुनें

KBC में पूछा गया स्वरा भास्कर से जुड़ा सवाल, ट्वीट कर कहा- 'मैं खुशी के मारे मरी जा रही हूं'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 11:21 AM IST
अमिताभ बच्चन के रियलिटी शो 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति' को इस सीजन का तीसरा करोड़पति मिल चुका है । बिहार के रहने वाले गौतम झा ने बहुत अच्छे से गेम खेला । उन्होंने एक करोड़ रुपये जीत लिए । 7 करोड़ के प्रश्न पर उन्होंने गेम छोड़ दिया । गौतम झा से स्वरा भास्कर की फिल्म से जुड़ा एक सवाल पूछा गया था । 
