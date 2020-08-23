शहर चुनें
Sushant Singh Rajput Housekeeper Reveals and Aditya Pancholi Slams Kangana Ranaut entertainment news

सुशांत के हाउसकीपर का खुलासा और कंगना पर आदित्य पंचोली का हमला, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 23 Aug 2020 07:14 AM IST
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मामले में सीबीआई ने अपनी जांच तेजी से शुरू कर दी है। शनिवार को सीबीआई की एक टीम फॉरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट्स के साथ सुशांत के फ्लैट पर पहुंची। करीब छह घंटे तक दोनों टीमों ने यहां छानबीन की और क्राइम सीन को रिक्रिएट किया। इन सबके बीच सुशांत के घर हाउसकीपर का काम करने वाले नीरज सिंह का बयान सामने आया है। नीरज ने बताया है कि रिया चक्रवर्ती के घर छोड़ने से पहले क्या हुआ था?

'सुशांत का घर छोड़ने से पहले गुस्से में थीं रिया चक्रवर्ती', हाउसकीपर ने बताया 8 जून की रात क्या हुआ था?
 
sushant singh rajput aditya pancholi kangana ranaut rhea chakraborty
 
सुशांत के साथ नीरज, सिद्धार्थ पिठानी और संदीप सिंह
Bollywood

'अंतिम संस्कार में सिद्धार्थ पिठानी के चेहरे पर नहीं था दुख', सुशांत के भाई बोले- संदीप सिंह पर हो थर्ड डिग्री में पूछताछ

23 अगस्त 2020

गौहर खान
Bollywood

जब सरेआम गौहर खान को एक शख्स ने मारा था थप्पड़, ये थी वजह

23 अगस्त 2020

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
Sadak 2

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
आदित्य पंचोली और कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

आदित्य पंचोली ने साधा कंगना रनौत पर निशाना, बोले- उन्हें पद्मश्री वापस कर देना चाहिए

23 अगस्त 2020

बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत प्रेम कहानियां
Bollywood

शूटिंग सेट पर एक- दूसरे के प्यार में पड़ गए थे ये सितारे, दिलीप कुमार- सायरा बानो के बीच तो था 20 साल का फासला

23 अगस्त 2020

आज ही जानें कुंडली में मंगल योग, बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
astrology

आज ही जानें कुंडली में मंगल योग, बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
कंगना रनौत और विकास सिंह
Bollywood

सुशांत के पिता के वकील विकास सिंह पर आया कंगना रनौत का बयान, बोलीं- उन्होंने मेरे खिलाफ कुछ नहीं कहा

23 अगस्त 2020

सायरा बानो, दिलीप कुमार, राजेनद्र कुमार
Bollywood

दिलीप कुमार से पहले इस अभिनेता पर आ गया था सायरा बानो का दिल, मां के खिलाफ जाकर करना चाहती थीं शादी

23 अगस्त 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत की डेड बॉडी को देखकर रिया चक्रवर्ती ने कहा था 'Sorry Babu', अब सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स इस वजह से लगा रहे क्लास

23 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत का पोस्टमार्टम करने वाले डॉक्टरों से हुई पूछताछ, सीबीआई के सवालों पर मिले गोलमोल जवाब

23 अगस्त 2020

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
Sadak 2

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस: जोरशोर से जांच में जुटी सीबीआई, जानिए आज पूरे दिन क्या- क्या हुआ

23 अगस्त 2020

पूजा भट्ट, महेश भट्ट, रिया चक्रवर्ती, सोनी राजदान
Bollywood

रिया चक्रवर्ती और महेश भट्ट के वायरल चैट्स पर बेटी और पत्नी ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- 'अपने फैक्ट्स को सही करें'

22 अगस्त 2020

आज ही जानें कुंडली में मंगल योग, बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
astrology

आज ही जानें कुंडली में मंगल योग, बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
महेश भट्ट, जिया खान
Bollywood

जिया खान का हाथ थामे बैठे नजर आए महेश भट्ट, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

22 अगस्त 2020

गवी चहल
Television

'बिग बॉस' के घर में प्रवेश लेने से पहले ही इस प्रतियोगी की हुई छुट्टी, सलमान के साथ कर चुका है काम

22 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पड़ोसी का खुलासा, 13 जून की रात को जल्दी बंद हो गई थी घर की लाइट

22 अगस्त 2020

सेलेब्स की गणेश चतुर्थी
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड सितारों ने की घर पर गणेश जी की स्थापना, तैमूर ने खुद अपने हाथों से बनाए गणपति बप्पा

22 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: 14 जून के घटनाक्रम पर चाबी वाले का खुलासा, कहा- 'किसी ने कमरे में घुसने नहीं दिया'

22 अगस्त 2020

सलमान खान के घर पधारे गणपति
Bollywood

सलमान खान के घर बिराजे गणपति बप्पा, बहन अर्पिता संग परिवार ने किया स्वागत

22 अगस्त 2020

संजय दत्त, मान्यता दत्त
Bollywood

पत्नी मान्यता के साथ संजय दत्त ने गणपति भगवान का किया स्वागत, बप्पा से मांगी ये दुआ

22 अगस्त 2020

सचिन पिलगांवकर
Bollywood

'शोले' में सचिन पिलगांवकर ने निभाया था ये दोहरा किरदार, छोटे पर्दे के शो में किया सबसे बड़ा खुलासा

22 अगस्त 2020

83 और सूर्यवंशी
Bollywood

टूट रहा 'सूर्यवंशी' और '83' के निर्माताओं के सब्र का बांध, इसलिए सीधे ओटीटी पर रिलीज का तैयार होने लगा प्लान

22 अगस्त 2020

गोपी पुथरन, मर्दानी
Bollywood

'मर्दानी' की कामयाबी के पीछे रहा इस खास मर्द का हाथ, छह साल पूरे होने पर बताई 'मन की बात'

22 अगस्त 2020

हिंदुस्तानी भाऊ
Bollywood

एक और मुसीबत में पड़े हिंदुस्तानी भाऊ, इंस्टाग्राम के बाद अब उनका फेसबुक अकाउंट भी सस्पेंड

22 अगस्त 2020

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

Sonu Sood: खुद के नाम पर हो रही धोखाधड़ी को देखकर भड़के सोनू सूद, बोले- 'जल्दी गिरफ्तार होंगे'

22 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : Social Media
गवी चहल
गवी चहल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सायरा बानो, दिलीप कुमार, राजेनद्र कुमार
सायरा बानो, दिलीप कुमार, राजेनद्र कुमार - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
आदित्य पंचोली और कंगना रनौत
आदित्य पंचोली और कंगना रनौत - फोटो : Social Media
