सुशांत के जिम ट्रेनर का खुलासा और नवाजुद्दीन पर आलिया ने दर्ज कराया मामला, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 31 Jul 2020 07:33 AM IST
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की कथित आत्मह्या मामले ने एक अगल ही मोड़ ले लिया है। इस मामले में जितने खुलासे पिछले डेढ़ महीने से नहीं हुए। उससे कहीं ज्यादा दो तीन दिनों में ही हो गए हैं। अब हाल ही में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के जिम ट्रेनर ने भी अभिनेता को लेकर कुछ खुलासे किए हैं। ट्रेनर ने बताया है कि सुशांत दिसंबर से ही कोई दवाई ले रहे थे। जो उन्होंने उससे पहले कभी नहीं ली थी।

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत दिसंबर से ले रहे थे रहस्यमयी दवाइयां, जिम ट्रेनर ने किया खुलासा

 
sushant singh rajput nawazuddin siddiqui aaliya siddiqui deepika padukone swara bhaskar
 
