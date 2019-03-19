शहर चुनें

शाहरुख-सलमान से भी ज्यादा पॉपुलर है ये सपुरस्टार, कभी खाने को तरसते थे ऐसे बनाई खुद की पहचान

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 21 Mar 2019 12:17 AM IST
सोशल मीडिया और यूट्यूब पर एक ऐसा हीरो छाया रहता है जिसकी लोकप्रियता रजनीकांत, अमिताभ बच्चन, शाहरुख खान और सलमान खान जैसे दिगग्जों से भी ज्यादा है। ये हीरो इन दिग्गजों की तरह कोई बड़ी फिल्में नहीं करता। ना ही उनकी तरह हैंडसम है और ना ही विदेशों में हीरोइन के साथ रोमांस करता है । फिर भी ये हीरो इतना पॉपुलर है कि इनके साथ सेल्फी लेने के लिए लोग लाइन लगाते हैं ।
alom hero alom alom bogra salman khan shah rukh khan अलोम बोगरा हीरो अलोम amitabh bachchan bangladesh superstar अलोम अलो बोगरा बांग्लादेश बांग्लादेश स्टार अलोम
