SOTY-2 ही नहीं, इन 5 फिल्मों में भी जबरदस्त रोमांस दिखा चुके हैं टाइगर श्राफ

{"_id":"5cb05aa4bdec2276d05c195c","slug":"student-of-the-year-2-actor-tiger-shroff-different-look-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SOTY-2 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 5 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ananya Pandey Tiger Tara
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5cb05aa4bdec2276d05c195c","slug":"student-of-the-year-2-actor-tiger-shroff-different-look-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SOTY-2 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 5 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
tiger shroff and disha patani
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cb05aa4bdec2276d05c195c","slug":"student-of-the-year-2-actor-tiger-shroff-different-look-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SOTY-2 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 5 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
फ्लाइंग जट्ट की प्रमोशन के लिए चंडीगढ़ पहुंचे टाइगर श्रॉफ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला