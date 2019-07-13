शहर चुनें

Interview: सोनाक्षी का बड़ा खुलासा, बोलीं- 'खानदानी शफाखाना तोड़ देगी सिनेमा में बनी हीरोइन की छवि'

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 10:07 AM IST
sonakshi sinha
sonakshi sinha - फोटो : instagram
अपने नौ साल के करियर में आठ सुपरहिट फिल्में दे चुकीं सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के लिए ये साल काफी मंगलकारी दिख रहा है। उनकी नई फिल्म खानदानी शफाखाना अपने अनोखे विषय को लेकर सुर्खियों में है। मिशन मंगल 15 अगस्त को रिलीज हो रही है और सलमान खान के साथ उनकी दबंग सीरीज की तीसरी फिल्म भी जल्द पूरी होने वाली है। सोनाक्षी सिन्हा की अमर उजाला से एक खास मुलाकात।

पिछली बार जब हमारी मुलाकात हुई तो हमने आपके लीक से इतर किरदारों पर लंबी बात की थी, आपको लगता है कि अब भी हिंदी सिनेमा में आपकी सौ फीसदी काबिलियत का इस्तेमाल नहीं हुआ है?

हां, कम से कम अपने डांस नंबर्स के आधार पर तो मैं ऐसा कह ही सकती हूं। मैं तो अपने निर्माताओं और निर्देशकों से भी अक्सर इस बारे में चर्चा करती हूं। हिंदी सिनेमा में मेरे तमाम गाने खूब हिट हुए हैं और इनमें से ज्यादातर डांस नंबर्स हैं। लेकिन, जब भी कोई डांस फिल्म बनने की बात आती है तो मेरा नाम ही नहीं होता लिस्ट में। मुझे लगता है कि एक डांस मूवी मेरी फिल्मोग्राफी में जरूर होनी चाहिए। उम्मीद करती हूं कि अगली बार जब कोई निर्देशक किसी डांस मूवी की प्लानिंग करेगा तो मेरे इन गानों पर जरूर नजर डालेगा।
sonakshi sinha khandaani shafakhana salman khan mission mangal
