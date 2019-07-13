शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery › Entertainment › Bollywood › Raveena Tandon wishes birthday to son Ranbir Vardhan Thadani with throwback

बेटे के 12 साल पूरे करते ही रवीना टंडन ने लिखा ये खास मैसेज, तस्वीर पोस्ट कर उड़ेला प्यार

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 08:11 AM IST
Raveena Tandon
1 of 5
Raveena Tandon - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन ने हाल ही में अपने बेटे रणवीर वर्धन का जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट किया है। जन्मदिन के खास मौके पर रवीना ने 12 साल के बेटे रणबीर वर्धन को सोशल मीडिया पर बेहद खास अंदाजा में बर्थ डे की बधाई दी है। उन्होंने रणवीर वर्धन की थ्रो बैक तस्वीरें शेयर कर जन्मदिन की बधाई दी। 
raveena tandon ranbir vardhan thadani zaira wasim रवीना टंडन रणवीर वर्धन जायरा वसीम
Pooja Batra marries Nawab Shah
Bollywood

पूजा बत्रा से शादी के महज चंद घंटे बाद खुली नवाब शाह की किस्मत, मिला अब तक का सबसे बड़ा ऑफर

13 जुलाई 2019

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की कमाई देख तापसी पन्नू को आया लालच, एक्टर ने दिया ऐसा जवाब

13 जुलाई 2019

vivek oberoi
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की हार पर विवेक ओबेरॉय ने उड़ाया फैंस का मजाक, भड़के यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास

13 जुलाई 2019

Saurabh Shukla
Bollywood

शूटिंग के दौरान दबंग 3 के राइटर पर भड़के सौरभ शुक्ला, सेट पर दीं गालियां

13 जुलाई 2019

sridevi
Bollywood

केरल के DGP का दावा: बाथटब में डूबने से नहीं हुई थी श्रीदेवी की मौत, ये थी हत्या

12 जुलाई 2019

pooja batra nawwab shah
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस पूजा बत्रा ने गुपचुप तरीके से रचाई शादी, देखें सगाई से हनीमून तक की तस्वीरें

12 जुलाई 2019

Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Shukla
Bollywood

मजाक उड़ाने पर विवेक ओबेरॉय ट्रोल और सेट पर नाराज हुए सौरभ शुक्ला सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की बड़ी खबरें

13 जुलाई 2019

Sridevi and Former Delhi ACP Ved Bhushan
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत को दिल्ली के पूर्व ACP भी बता चुके हैं सोची समझी हत्या, उस वक्त दिए थे ये 5 सबूत

12 जुलाई 2019

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

डेढ़ साल बाद फिर गहराया श्रीदेवी की मौत का रहस्य, मौत से पहले ये थे आखिरी 5 फोटोज

13 जुलाई 2019

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत को 'हत्या' बताने पर भड़के बोनी कपूर, केरल DGP के दावों पर दिया करारा जवाब

12 जुलाई 2019

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

नए फोटोशूट पर ट्रोल हुईं दीपिका पादुकोण, यूजर बोला- मॉडलिंग के दिनों में थीं सांवली अब कैसे गोरी?

13 जुलाई 2019

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
Bollywood

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के घर पूछताछ करने पहुंची पुलिस, मां से मिल पिता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा से की फोन पर बात

12 जुलाई 2019

Paresh Rawal, Kafeel Khan
Bollywood

एयरपोर्ट पर सुरक्षा को लेकर डॉ कफील ने उठाए सवाल तो परेश रावल बोले- विक्टिम कार्ड मत खेलिए

13 जुलाई 2019

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

डेढ़ साल बाद श्रीदेवी की मौत पर उठे बड़े सवाल, असली नाम सहित जानें ये 10 अनसुने फैक्ट्स

12 जुलाई 2019

Aarti Chabria, Pooja and Neha Dhupia
Bollywood

पूजा बत्रा सहित इन 8 एक्ट्रेस ने गुपचुप रचाई शादी, मेघना-सुरवीन ने तो 2 साल बाद बताया था सच

12 जुलाई 2019

disha patani
Bollywood

दिशा पाटनी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया ऐसा वीडियो, देखकर दांतों तले उंगलियां दबा लेंगे

13 जुलाई 2019

लता मंगेशकर, धोनी
Bollywood

धोनी के संन्यास की खबर सुनते ही भावुक हुईं लता मंगेशकर, ट्वीट कर बोलीं- 'देश को आपकी जरूरत है'

11 जुलाई 2019

sapna choudhary
Bollywood

सलमान ने पूछा ऐसा सवाल कि अवाक रह गईं सपना चौधरी, खोल दिया जहर खाने का राज

7 जुलाई 2019

Sridevi
Bollywood

मौत से पहले श्रीदेवी ने कैसे बिताए 24 घंटे, जानिए उस काली रात की पूरी कहानी

12 जुलाई 2019

Payal Rohatgi, Amit Shah
Bollywood

मुंबई पुलिस के ब्लॉक करते ही पायल रोहतगी ने अमित शाह से लगाई गुहार, समर्थन में कूदीं सीएम की पत्नी

12 जुलाई 2019

sridevi cannes
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के पति-बेटियों को तो सब जानते हैं, क्या मां-बाप, बहन और दो भाइयों को देखा है?

12 जुलाई 2019

Kabir Singh
Bollywood

कबीर सिंह बनी साल की सबसे ज्यादा कमाई वाली फिल्म, कलेक्शन 250 करोड़ के पार

12 जुलाई 2019

Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon - फोटो : social media
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon - फोटो : social media
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon - फोटो : Amar Ujala
raveena tandon
raveena tandon - फोटो : file photo
Raveena Tandon with her Family
Raveena Tandon with her Family - फोटो : Amar Ujala
सांप पकड़ना बना एक शख्स का जुनून, अब तक पकड़े सैकड़ों सांप

प्रयागराज में दिलीप नाम का एक शख्स ऐसा है जिसका पूरा जीवन ही सापों के लिए समर्पित है। इस शख्स की जिंदगी का मकसद इंसान से सांपो को और सांपो से इंसानों को बचाना है।

13 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा एमएलए

BJP विधायक की बेटी ने की दलित युवक से शादी, वीडियो वायरल कर बताया पिता से जान को खतरा

12 जुलाई 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर

जानिए क्या है अनुच्छेद 370 और क्यों मिलते हैं कश्मीरियों को भारतीय नागरिकों से ज्यादा अधिकार

12 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर

हो जाएं सावधान! बेडरूम में भी आप निगरानी करता है गूगल

12 जुलाई 2019

सलमान खान

सलमान ने शेयर किया सिंगिग वीडियो, इंडियन आइडल फेम थूपेन संग गाया गाना

12 जुलाई 2019

