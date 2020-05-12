शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sonu Sood Arranged Buses For Migrants and bollywood stars respects to maharashtra police entertainment news

सोनू सूद ने की प्रवासी मजदूरों की मदद और कोरोना फाइटर्स को बॉलीवुड सितारों ने दिया सम्मान, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 12 May 2020 07:48 AM IST
बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
मुंबई से बाहर भागने को बेकरार तमाम बेसहारा और संकट में फंसे लोगों के लिए सोनू सूद ने एक नई व्यवस्था शुरू की है। सोनू ने कई बस सेवाओं का इंतजाम किया है जो प्रवासियों को उनके घर वापस भेजने में मदद करेंगी। इसके लिए उन्होंने बाकायदा कर्नाटक और महाराष्ट्र सरकार से अनुमति भी ली है।

लॉकडाउन के बीच सोनू सूद ने प्रवासी मजदूरों के लिए की बसों की व्यवस्था, खुद पहुंचे सबको विदा करने

 
sonu sood bollywood stars coronavirus covid 19 seema pahwa shahrukh khan salman khan katrina kaif riteish deshmukh sharman joshi
 
