बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नेपोटिज्म पर सोनम कपूर ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, दे डाला इतना बड़ा बयान सब हैरान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Sonam Kapoor speaks about Nepotism
{"_id":"5a322e924f1c1bf4688c11da","slug":"sonam-kapoor-speaks-about-nepotism","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u094b\u091f\u093f\u091c\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0940, \u0926\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u092c \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 02:30 PM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a2fb6194f1c1bd1408bc73b","slug":"virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-wedding-cost-revealed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f-\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0925\u093e 1 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u0939\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a320fd44f1c1b156b8bc1ba","slug":"virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-wedding-planner-devika-naren-revealed-everything","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f' \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a, \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f, \u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a30bfa04f1c1ba7678c13f6","slug":"condom-company-send-a-message-for-newly-wed-virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0921\u094b\u092e \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f-\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0948\u0938\u0947\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u0935\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e-\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a32163c4f1c1b001c8b8b32","slug":"bigg-boss-11-may-get-the-extension-of-two-weeks","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a32211c4f1c1baf678c175a","slug":"this-is-how-rohit-sharma-proposed-girl-friend-ritika-sachdeh-virat-danced-in-wedding","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e GF \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a3170d74f1c1b96698b8c1f","slug":"most-searched-topics-of-2017-on-google-trends-first-list-out","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0913\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
3:09
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!