रोहित ने स्टेडियम में किया था GF को प्रपोज, शादी में सोनाक्षी संग जमकर नाचे थे विराट
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 12:28 PM IST
रोहित शर्मा ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ वनडे सीरिज में दोहरा शतक ठोंकने के बाद जिस युवती की ओर फ्लाइंग किस किया था वो दरअसल उनकी WIFE ऋतिका हैं। उन्होंने वनडे में तीसरी बार डबल सेंचुरी लगाने का कारनामा अपनी सेकेंड वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी पर किया है। 200वां रन लेते ही स्टेडियम में मौजूद ऋतिका के आंखों से खुशी के आंसू छलक पड़े। आइए जानते हैं रोहित-ऋतिका की लव स्टोरी...
