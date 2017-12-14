Download App
आपका शहर Close

रोहित ने स्टेडियम में किया था GF को प्रपोज, शादी में सोनाक्षी संग जमकर नाचे थे विराट

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 12:28 PM IST
This is how Rohit Sharma proposed girl friend Ritika Sachdeh, Virat danced in wedding

रोहित शर्मा ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ वनडे सीरिज में दोहरा शतक ठोंकने के बाद जिस युवती की ओर फ्लाइंग किस किया था वो दरअसल उनकी WIFE ऋतिका हैं। उन्होंने वनडे में तीसरी बार डबल सेंचुरी लगाने का कारनामा अपनी सेकेंड वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी पर किया है। 200वां रन लेते ही स्टेडियम में मौजूद ऋतिका के आंखों से खुशी के आंसू छलक पड़े। आइए जानते हैं रोहित-ऋतिका की लव स्टोरी...

Comments

Browse By Tags

rohit sharmna ritika sachdeh sonakshi sinha

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

Video: एमएस धोनी और हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई रेस, विजेता का अंदाजा लगाना हुआ मुश्किल

100 metre rash between dhoni and hardik pandya
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

विराट-अनुष्का की शादी में एक मेहमान का खर्च था 1 करोड़, पूरी शादी का खर्च सुन दिमाग हिल जाएगा

virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding cost revealed
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अनुष्‍का की शादी में मेहमानों पर 'विराट' खर्च, दिया कीमती गिफ्ट, वेडिंग प्लानर ने खोले कई और राज

virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding planner devika naren revealed everything
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कंडोम कंपनी ने विराट-अनुष्का के लिए भेजा खास मैसेज, जानकर शर्मा जाएंगे नए नवेले दूल्हा-दुल्हन

condom company send a message for newly wed virat kohli and anushka sharma
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

रोहित शर्मा ने पत्नी के साथ इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की फोटो और कह दी ये बात

rohit sharma shares an adorable picture with wife ritika on his instagram account
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Pics: मैच जीतने के बाद पत्नी से ऐसे मिले रोहित शर्मा, आज ही के दिन हुई थी शादी

Rohit sharma double century on marriage anniversary
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जानिए, रोहित शर्मा की WIFE का बॉलीवुड कनेक्शन, जीती हैं ऐसी ग्लैमरस लाइफ

Love story of Rohit Sharma, see her wife Riitika's glamorous life
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!