Download App
आपका शहर Close

बिग बॉस की किस्मत का फैसला करेंगे सलमान खान, आपको मिल सकती है गुड न्यूज

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com - Presented by :शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 01:13 PM IST
Bigg Boss 11 may get the extension of two weeks

अगर आप इस बात से परेशान हैं कि बिग बॉस जल्दी खत्म होने वाला है तो आपके लिए ये खबर न्यू ईयर गिफ्ट से कम नहीं है। खबरों की मानें तो शो के मेकर्स बिग बॉस सीजन 11 को दो हफ्ते का एक्सटेंशन दे सकते हैं। 

पढ़ें- विदेश जाकर टूट गया था 'आवारा' राजकपूर का दिल, करने लगे थे भारत लौटने की जिद1

Comments

Browse By Tags

bigg boss 11 salman khan hina khan hiten tejwani More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

Video: एमएस धोनी और हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई रेस, विजेता का अंदाजा लगाना हुआ मुश्किल

100 metre rash between dhoni and hardik pandya
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी ने खोला शिल्पा का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा राज, भड़क उठीं हिना

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan reveals Shilpa Shinde secret to Hina Khan
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: वीकेंड पर सलमान पलट देंगे पूरा गेम, विनर कंटेस्टेंट को बाहर निकाल लव को करेंगे सेफ

this weekend hiten tejwani would be out from bigg boss house
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

न्यूड आदमी के ऊपर बैठकर टीवी की इस बहू ने खिंचवाई फोटो, काम नहीं मिल रहा या वजह कुछ और

uttaran actress Tina Datta Poses With A NUDE model Ankit Bhatia
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

रेप केस में फंसे टीवी के 'राम', घरवालों ने भी छोड़ दिया साथ

BEHAD ACTOR PIYUSH SAHDEV GUILTY IN RAPE CASE MEDICAL REPORT CONFIRM
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

नौ साल की मोहब्बत के बाद टूटा था दिव्यांका का दिल, फिर विवेक के साथ बनी लव स्टोरी

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya love story started after Divyanka broke up with Sharad Malhotra
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

विदेश जाकर टूट गया था 'आवारा' राजकपूर का दिल, करने लगे थे भारत लौटने की जिद

raj kapoor and moscow, see what happens to him on primer of film awara
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!