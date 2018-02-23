बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PADMAN के हिट होते ही सामने आया सोनम का दर्द, कैमरे के सामने बड़ा खुलासा
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 10:12 AM IST
सोनम कपूर ने फिल्म पैडमैन में अपनी एक्टिंग के लिए दर्शकों और क्रिटिक्स की वाहवाही बटोरी। लगता है कि सोनम किसी बात को लेकर खुश नहीं हैं। उन्होंने फिल्म में अपने रोल को लेकर एक बड़ा खुलासा किया है। आइए जानते हैं कि सोनम कपूर ने क्या कहा..
