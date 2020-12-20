शहर चुनें
सोहेल खान का जन्मदिन और कृति सेनन ने दी कोरोना को मात, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 20 Dec 2020 12:04 AM IST
सोहेल खान और कृति सेनन
सोहेल खान और कृति सेनन - फोटो : ट्विटर
बॉलीवुड के दबंग यानी कि सलमान खान जिसतना लाइम लाइट में रहते हैं। उतनी ही सुर्खियों में उनके परिवार के सदस्य भी रहते हैं। सलमान खान के दो भाई और हैं अरबाज खान और सोहेल खान। ये तीनों ही भाई इंडस्ट्री में लुक्स के मामले में सभी हीरो को कड़ी टक्कर देते हैं। लेकिन आज बात करेंगे सलमान खान के छोटे भाई सोहेल खान के बारे में। सोहेल खान का जन्म 20 दिसंबर 1970 को हुआ था। इस साल सोहेल अपना 50वां जन्मदिन मनाने जा रहे हैं।

पहली ही फिल्म के बाद भागकर शादी कर ली थी सोहेल खान ने, ऐसा है पत्नी सीमा संग रिश्ता

 
entertainment bollywood national sohail khan kriti sanon karan johar urmila matondkar kangana ranaut diljit dosanjh
 
