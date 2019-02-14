शहर चुनें

बॉलीवुड की इन हीरोइनों को भारत में नहीं मिले दूल्हे, सात समंदर पार जाकर लिए सात फेरे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 15 Feb 2019 07:32 AM IST
बॉलीवुड में एक्टर-एक्ट्रेस की पर्सनल लाइफ के बारे में जानने के लिए फैंस हमेशा उत्साहित रहते हैं । आज हम आपको बॉलीवुड की ऐसी एक्ट्रेस के बारे में बताते हैं जिन्होंने अपने लिए एनआरआई दूल्हा चुना । इन एक्ट्रेस को फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में अपने लिए पर्फेक्ट जीवन साथी नहीं मिला इसलिए उन्होंने सात समंदर पार अपना घर बसा लिया । 
shilpa shetty madhuri dixit juhi chwla juhi chawla husband mumtaz शिल्पा शेट्टी माधुरी दीक्षित जूही चावला मुमताज special story
