बतख से डरीं शिल्पा शेट्टी ब्रेड फेंक कर भागीं, लंदन से सामने आया मजेदार वीडियो

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 09:08 AM IST
shilpa shetty - फोटो : social media
शिल्पा शेट्टी का टीवी रियलिटी शो 'सुपर डांसर चैप्टर 3' पिछले दिनों ही खत्म हुआ है । अब शिल्पा अपने पति राज कुंद्रा और बेटे के साथ लंदन में छुटि्टयां मना रही हैं। हाल ही में शिल्पा शेट्टी ने लंदन से अपना एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसमें वो बतखों को खाना खिलाती नजर आ रही हैं। शिल्पा के पास इतनी सारी बतख आ जाती हैं कि वो डर जाती हैं और वहां से भागती हैं। 
