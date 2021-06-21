EXCLUSIVE: ‘अमर उजाला’ से बोलीं विद्या बालन, ‘सामाजिक बदलाव ने बदली सिनेमा में महिलाओं की कहानियां’

{"_id":"60cfeeeb7d340779584b7137","slug":"sherni-actor-vidya-balan-speaks-to-pankaj-shukla-on-her-choice-of-cinema-changing-stories-on-screen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"EXCLUSIVE: \u2018\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e\u2019 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0932\u0928, \u2018\u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902\u2019","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
विद्या बालन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
विद्या बालन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
विद्या बालन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
विद्या बालन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
विद्या बालन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
मिशन मंगल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
बेगम जान
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
फिल्म शंकुतला देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
फिल्म शेरनी का दृश्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई