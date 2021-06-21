बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sherni actor Vidya Balan speaks to Pankaj Shukla on her choice of cinema changing stories on screen

EXCLUSIVE: ‘अमर उजाला’ से बोलीं विद्या बालन, ‘सामाजिक बदलाव ने बदली सिनेमा में महिलाओं की कहानियां’

Pankaj Shukla
पंकज शुक्ल
Updated Mon, 21 Jun 2021 07:33 AM IST
विद्या बालन
1 of 9
विद्या बालन - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
अपनी पहली ही फिल्म ‘परिणीता’ से विद्या बालन ने हिंदी सिनेमा में महिला किरदारों का एक स्तर तय किया है। महिला प्रधान विषयों पर आधारित उनकी फिल्मों ने हिंदी सिनेमा में एक अलग चलन भी शुरू किया। विद्या बालन ने ‘द डर्टी पिक्चर’ से लेकर  ‘तुम्हारी सुलु’, ‘मिशन मंगल’ और  ‘शकुंतला देवी’ तक आते आते पुरुष प्रधान हिंदी सिनेमा में हर बार कामयाबी की एक नई मिसाल भी बनाई है। अपनी नई फिल्म ‘शेरनी’ की रिलीज की चर्चाओं के बीच विद्या बालन से ये खास मुलाकात की ‘अमर उजाला’ के सलाहकार संपादक पंकज शुक्ल ने।

आपका सिनेमा हर बार एक संदेश लिए होता है, इस बार का संदेश क्या है?
मेरे ख्याल से हिंदी सिनेमा में अभी तक ‘शेरनी’ जैसी फिल्म बनी नहीं है। ये सिर्फ जंगल में आधारित कहानी नहीं है। ये जंगल की कहानी है। मैं वन विभाग अफसर का रोल कर रही हूं  जिसने दृढ़ निश्चय कर लिया है कि वह जंगल और जानवरों को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक पुरुष प्रधान व्यवस्था में जो कुछ भी बन पड़ेगा वह करेगी। वह अपना रास्ता खुद बना रही है। वह अपने तरीके से काम करने की कोशिश कर रही है। साथ ही ये फिल्म ये भी बता रही है कि किस तरह से हम जो भी करते हैं उसका जंगलों और पर्यावरण पर असर पड़ता है।
विद्या बालन
विद्या बालन - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
विद्या बालन
विद्या बालन - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
विद्या बालन
विद्या बालन - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
विद्या बालन
विद्या बालन - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
विद्या बालन
विद्या बालन - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
मिशन मंगल
मिशन मंगल - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
बेगम जान
बेगम जान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
फिल्म शंकुतला देवी
फिल्म शंकुतला देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
फिल्म शेरनी का दृश्य
फिल्म शेरनी का दृश्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
