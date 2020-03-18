शहर चुनें

Shashi Kapoor Birth Anniversary and Shooting Stopped In Mumbai

शशि कपूर का जन्मदिन और कोरोना के डर दो दिन पहले मुंबई में शूटिंग बंद, पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 18 Mar 2020 12:15 AM IST
shashi kapoor
1 of 5
shashi kapoor - फोटो : Social Media
करीब ढाई दशक तक अपने अभिनय से लोगों को अपना दीवाना बनाने वाले शशि कपूर की आज जयंती है। 60 और 70 के दशक में उन्होंने जब-जब फूल खिले, कन्यादान, शर्मीली, आ गले लग जा, रोटी कपड़ा और मकान, चोर मचाए शोर, दीवार कभी-कभी और फकीरा जैसी कई हिट फिल्मों में काम किया। अभिनय के लिए शशि कपूर को तीन बार नेशनल अवॉर्ड भी मिला।

जेनिफर की मौत के बाद अकेले पड़ गए थे शशि कपूर, मरते दम तक याद रहा पहली नजर का प्यार
alisha chinai shashi kapoor bollywood film industry coronavirus covid 19 divyanka tripathi
 
shashi kapoor
shashi kapoor - फोटो : Social Media
alisha chinai
alisha chinai - फोटो : social media
Film City
Film City - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi - फोटो : social media
Film City
Film City - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
