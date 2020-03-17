शहर चुनें

Shashi kapoor Birth Anniversary: Shashi kapoor and Jennifer Kendal Falls In love

जेनिफर की मौत के बाद अकेले पड़ गए थे शशि कपूर, मरते दम तक याद रहा पहली नजर का प्यार

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 18 Mar 2020 12:01 AM IST
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
1 of 5
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
करीब ढाई दशक तक अपने अभिनय से लोगों को अपना दीवाना बनाने वाले शशि कपूर की आज जयंती है। 60 और 70 के दशक में उन्होंने जब-जब फूल खिले, कन्यादान, शर्मीली, आ गले लग जा, रोटी कपड़ा और मकान, चोर मचाए शोर, दीवार कभी-कभी और फकीरा जैसी कई हिट फिल्मों में काम किया। अभिनय के लिए शशि कपूर को तीन बार नेशनल अवॉर्ड भी मिला।
shashi kapoor jennifer kendal शशि कपूर जेनिफर केंडल
 
