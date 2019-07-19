रोमांस में शाहरुख से चार कदम आगे निकले आर्यन, लंदन की इस युवती को कर रहे डेट, गौरी खुश

{"_id":"5d3181a18ebc3e6cb5684131","slug":"shahrukh-khan-son-aaryan-khan-dating-a-blogger-from-london","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0928, \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u091f, \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
aryan khan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d3181a18ebc3e6cb5684131","slug":"shahrukh-khan-son-aaryan-khan-dating-a-blogger-from-london","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0928, \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u091f, \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Shah Rukh Khan with children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam
- फोटो : social media