शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan know these 5 bollywood celebrities property in out of india

शाहरुख से लेकर अभिषेक बच्चन तक, जानें इन 5 सितारों के पास भारत के अलावा और कहां है प्रॉपर्टी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 09:07 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan
1 of 6
Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड के हमारे पसंदीदा सितारे अपनी लग्जरी लाइफ की वजह से हमेशा सुर्खियों में रहते हैं। ये सितारे एक फिल्म के लिए करोड़ों रुपए की फीस भी लेते हैं। इतना ही नहीं फिल्मी सितारे अपनी प्रॉपर्टी और आलीशान घर की वजह से भी चर्चा में रहते हैं, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं इन सितारों की भारत के अलावा और कौन-कौन से देश में प्रॉपर्टी है। अगर नहीं तो आज हम आपको बताते हैं इन सितारों की विदेशों की प्रॉपर्टी के बारे में। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
shah rukh khan akshay kumar shilpa shetty priyanka chopra abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai शाहरुख खान अक्षय कुमार शिल्पा शेट्टी प्रियंका चोपड़ा अभिषेक बच्चन ऐश्वर्या राय
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Sunil Grover,Kapil Sharma
Bollywood

आखिर क्या हुआ था फ्लाइट में? कपिल शर्मा और सुनील ग्रोवर पक्के दोस्त से बने थे कट्टर दुश्मन

2 अगस्त 2019

kajal aggarwal
Bollywood

काजल अग्रवाल से मिलने के लिए फैन ने खर्च कर दिए 60 लाख, सामने आया ये बड़ा धोखा

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

इस एक्टर की वजह से अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ हुआ था 'कुली' वाला हादसा, 6 साल तक नहीं मिला था काम

2 अगस्त 2019

akshara singh
Bollywood

भोजपुरी स्टार अक्षरा ने शेयर की ब्रेकअप स्टोरी, कहा- पवन सिंह के लिए मैं पुलिसवालों से भीख मांगती थी

2 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Neha Dhupia along with baby
Bollywood

नेहा धूपिया ने ब्रेस्टफीडिंग का शेयर किया वीडियो, बोलीं- 'आजादी होना जरूरी है'

2 अगस्त 2019

दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण-वरुण धवन से सनी लियोनी- शनाया कपूर तक, कुछ ऐसे नजर आए सेलेब्स

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, juhi Chawla
Bollywood

Friendship day: पक्के दोस्त हैं ये 16 सेलेब्स, बॉलीवुड में बहुत मशहूर है इन सबकी दोस्ती

2 अगस्त 2019

celebs
Bollywood

अक्षरा सिंह ही नहीं इन सेलेब्स ने भी झेला ब्रेकअप का दर्द, बताई थी प्यार में मिले धोखे की सच्चाई

2 अगस्त 2019

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
विज्ञापन
Zaira Wasim and Nitesh Tiwari
Bollywood

जायरा वसीम के बॉलीवुड छोड़ने पर 'दंगल' फिल्म डायरेक्टर ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, दे दिया ये बयान

2 अगस्त 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ को 37 साल पहले आज के दिन ही मिली थी दूसरी जिंदगी, शेयर की इमोशनल पोस्ट

2 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ त्रिशाला दत्त
Bollywood

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड की मौत के सदमे से बाहर नहीं आईं संजय दत्त की बेटी, फिर फोटो शेयर कर उड़ेला दर्द

2 अगस्त 2019

Dia Mirza, Sahil, Kanika Dhillon
Bollywood

पति के अफेयर की खबरों पर भड़कीं दीया मिर्जा, बोलीं- 'अलग होने में नहीं है तीसरे इंसान का हाथ'

2 अगस्त 2019

Payal Rohatgi
Bollywood

पायल रोहतगी ने जोमैटो को बताया सेक्युलर आउटलेट, बोलीं- ग्राहक नहीं मिलेंगे अब हिंदुस्तान में

2 अगस्त 2019

women
Bollywood

रेलवे स्टेशन पर महिला ने अब सुनाया लता की आवाज में 'ऐ मेरे वतन के लोगों', वीडियो वायरल

2 अगस्त 2019

The Lion King, Kabir Singh, Super 30
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर द लायन किंग ने लगाई सबसे ऊंची दहाड़, जजमेंटल है क्या और सुपर 30 को भी छोड़ा पीछे

2 अगस्त 2019

coolie
Bollywood

मौत से जूझ रहे अमिताभ बच्चन के पोस्टर से भरी पड़ी थीं सड़कें, फैंस मांग रहे थे सलामती की दुआ

2 अगस्त 2019

dil chahta hai, rang de basanti
Bollywood

friendship day 2019: ये हैं दोस्ती पर बनी 5 बेहतरीन फिल्में, जिन्हें जरूर देखना चाहिए

2 अगस्त 2019

Arpita Khan
Bollywood

सड़क पर सगी मां की डेड बॉडी के पास बैठ रो रही थीं अर्पिता, ऐसे बन गईं खान परिवार की सबसे लाडली बेटी

2 अगस्त 2019

Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh and Vicky
Bollywood

अमिताभ ही नहीं ये 8 स्टार्स भी शूटिंग के दौरान हो चुके घायल, विक्की कौशल को लगे थे 13 टांके

2 अगस्त 2019

Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood

14 हजार फीट ऊपर भारतीयों सैनिकों के बीच पहुंचे विक्की कौशल, पहली बार बनाकर खिलाई रोटी

2 अगस्त 2019

Sonali Bendre
Bollywood

कैंसर ठीक होने के बाद सोनाली पहली बार परिवार संग छुट्टियां मनाने पहुंचीं मालदीव, देखें तस्वीरें

2 अगस्त 2019

KRK
Bollywood

माफिया से धमकी मिलते ही इस एक्टर ने मांगी थी अमित शाह से मदद, दिल्ली पुलिस पर दिया बड़ा बयान

2 अगस्त 2019

Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan
Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan - फोटो : social media
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan - फोटो : Social Media
akshay kumar
akshay kumar - फोटो : social media
shilpa shetty
shilpa shetty - फोटो : social media
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra - फोटो : social media
अभिषेक और ऐश्वर्या
अभिषेक और ऐश्वर्या - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

राज्यसभा में UAPA संशोधन बिल पर कांग्रेस बीजेपी आमने-सामने, जानिए UAPA बिल की खास बातें

राज्यसभा में यूएपीए संशोधन विधेयक वोटिंग के बाद उच्च सदन से पास हो गया है। वोटिंग के दौरान बिल के पक्ष में 147 और विपक्ष में 42 वोट पड़े।

2 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:35

क्यों लता मंगेशकर से हो रही इस गरीब महिला की तुलना

2 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:28

देखिए, कितनी ऊंची इमारत का निर्माण कर सकता है इंसान

2 अगस्त 2019

वरुण धवन 1:09

स्ट्रीट डांसर की शूटिंग खत्म कर पापा के दफ्तर के बाहर नजर आए वरुण, जल्द शुरू होगी कुली नंबर 1

2 अगस्त 2019

अमरनाथयात्रा 2:06

अमरनाथ यात्रा पर आतंकी हमले की आशंका, यात्रा पर फिलहाल लगाई गई रोक

2 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited