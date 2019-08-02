शाहरुख से लेकर अभिषेक बच्चन तक, जानें इन 5 सितारों के पास भारत के अलावा और कहां है प्रॉपर्टी

{"_id":"5d4457678ebc3e6d234f4fe7","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-to-abhishek-bachchan-know-these-5-bollywood-celebrities-property-in-out-of-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 5 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d4457678ebc3e6d234f4fe7","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-to-abhishek-bachchan-know-these-5-bollywood-celebrities-property-in-out-of-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 5 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Shah Rukh Khan
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d4457678ebc3e6d234f4fe7","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-to-abhishek-bachchan-know-these-5-bollywood-celebrities-property-in-out-of-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 5 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
akshay kumar
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d4457678ebc3e6d234f4fe7","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-to-abhishek-bachchan-know-these-5-bollywood-celebrities-property-in-out-of-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 5 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shilpa shetty
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d4457678ebc3e6d234f4fe7","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-to-abhishek-bachchan-know-these-5-bollywood-celebrities-property-in-out-of-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 5 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
priyanka chopra
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d4457678ebc3e6d234f4fe7","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-to-abhishek-bachchan-know-these-5-bollywood-celebrities-property-in-out-of-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 5 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अभिषेक और ऐश्वर्या
- फोटो : instagram