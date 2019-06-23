शहर चुनें

shah rukh khan revealed the reason why he is not signed any film after zero

शाहरुख खान ने पहली बार बताया, 'जीरो' के बाद क्यों साइन नहीं की कोई फिल्म

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 01:14 PM IST
shahrukh khan
shahrukh khan - फोटो : twitter
शाहरुख खान की पिछली फिल्म 'जीरो' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर फ्लॉप रही। इस फिल्म को आनंद एल राय ने डायरेक्ट किया था। फिल्म में शाहरुख के साथ अनुष्का शर्मा और कटरीना कैफ नजर आई थीं। बड़े स्टार्स होने के बावजूद दर्शकों को ये फिल्म पसंद नहीं आई। 'जीरो' के बाद अब शाहरुख को हीरो बनने की कोई जल्दी नहीं है इसलिए उन्होंने फिल्म की रिलीज के 6 महीने बाद भी कोई फिल्म साइन नहीं की है । 
shahrukh khan
shahrukh khan - फोटो : twitter
Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan - फोटो : social media
shahrukh khan
shahrukh khan
शाहरुख खान
शाहरुख खान - फोटो : instagram
लखनऊ में अमर उजाला संपादकों से बातचीत करते शाहरुख खान
लखनऊ में अमर उजाला संपादकों से बातचीत करते शाहरुख खान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
