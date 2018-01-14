बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5b08a74f1c1be3408b4d38","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-deepika-padukone-kangana-ranaut-come-together-for-25-years-of-zee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
पहली बार किसी बॉलीवुड की पार्टी में पहुंचीं कंगना रनौत, वजह आप भी जान लें
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 01:17 PM IST
जी की 25वीं सालगिरह पर बी-टाउन सितारों ने शिरकत की। इस कार्यक्रम में शाहरुख खान, अक्षय कुमार, कंगना रनौत, रणवीर सिंह जैसे कई सितारे नजर आए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5b08a74f1c1be3408b4d38","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-deepika-padukone-kangana-ranaut-come-together-for-25-years-of-zee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a5b08a74f1c1be3408b4d38","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-deepika-padukone-kangana-ranaut-come-together-for-25-years-of-zee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a5b08a74f1c1be3408b4d38","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-deepika-padukone-kangana-ranaut-come-together-for-25-years-of-zee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a5b08a74f1c1be3408b4d38","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-deepika-padukone-kangana-ranaut-come-together-for-25-years-of-zee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a5b08a74f1c1be3408b4d38","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-deepika-padukone-kangana-ranaut-come-together-for-25-years-of-zee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.