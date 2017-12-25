करीना और सैफ को क्रिसमस पर मिली बड़ी गुड न्यूज, तैमूर से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
See pics of Taimur Ali Khan finally walking hand in hand with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan{"_id":"5a40e1e94f1c1b5c248b48c3","slug":"see-pics-of-taimur-ali-khan-finally-walking-hand-in-hand-with-kareena-kapoor-and-saif-ali-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c, \u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
स्टार किड्स की लिस्ट में टॉप पर शामिल सैफ अली खान और करीना कपूर खान के छोटे नवाब तैमूर हाल ही में एक साल के हुए हैं। 20 दिसंबर को तैमूर ने पटौदी पैलेस में अपना पहला जन्मदिन मनाया था। अब तैमूर बर्थडे बैश के बाद क्रिसमस बंच की तैयारी में हैं। सोमवार दोपहर हुई क्रिसमस की पार्टी में करीना कपूर और सैफ अली खान अपने बेटे तैमूर के साथ पहुंचे। जहां एक तस्वीर में तैमूर अपने मां-पापा का हाथ पकड़े खड़े नजर आ रहे हैं।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.