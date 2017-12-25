Download App
आपका शहर Close

करीना और सैफ को क्रिसमस पर मिली बड़ी गुड न्यूज, तैमूर से जुड़ा है कनेक्‍शन

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 05:09 PM IST
See pics of Taimur Ali Khan finally walking hand in hand with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

स्टार किड्स की लिस्ट में टॉप पर शामिल सैफ अली खान और करीना कपूर खान के छोटे नवाब तैमूर हाल ही में एक साल के हुए हैं। 20 दिसंबर को तैमूर ने पटौदी पैलेस में अपना पहला जन्मदिन मनाया था। अब तैमूर बर्थडे बैश के बाद क्रिसमस बंच की तैयारी में हैं। सोमवार दोपहर हुई क्रिसमस की पार्टी में करीना कपूर और सैफ अली खान अपने बेटे तैमूर के साथ पहुंचे। जहां एक तस्वीर में तैमूर अपने मां-पापा का हाथ पकड़े खड़े नजर आ रहे हैं।

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

taimur ali khan taimur saif ali khan christmas brunch More ...

आज का मुद्दा

RK नगर सीट पर दिनाकरन की जीत, बोले- 2 महीने में गिरेगी तमिलनाडु सरकार

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran Set big win in RK Nagar bypoll

Most Viewed

टॉपलेस होकर पूनम पांडे ने दिया फैंस को क्रिसमस का गिफ्ट, देखिए HOT वीडियो

Poonam Pandey gives Christmas and new year gift to fans by posting this hot video
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सिंगर गुरदास मान का खुलासा- मैं तो विराट अनुष्का पर प्यार बरसाने गया था लेकिन वहां सब उल्टा हो गया

I came to shower my love, but they showered more love on me says Gurdas Maan on Virat-Anushka
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

3 दिन में 'टाइगर' इतना दहाड़ा, आमिर को पछाड़ा, कलेक्शन 110 करोड़ के पार

day 3 box office collection of salman khan and katrina kaif starrer tiger zinda hai
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

'टाइगर' की गर्लफ्रेंड ने विदेश में शादी रचा ली है क्या? जानिए वायरल होती तस्वीरों का सच

after anushka sharma virat kohli wedding dish patani photoshoot goes viral
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'विरुष्का' को पैकेट गिफ्ट करना चाहती हैं राखी, बताई अजीबोगरीब वजह, VIDEO हो रहा वायरल

Actress Rakhi Sawant wants to gift condom to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

बेस्ट फ्रेंड की शादी है तो चुनें ऐसा लहंगा और जूलरी, सुंदरता में चार चांद लग जाएंगे

What To Wear On Best Friend Wedding In Winters
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!