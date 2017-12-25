Download App
...तो क्या अब संजय दत्त की मां का रोल निभाएंगी ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 04:41 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may play Nargis role in the remake of Raat Aur Din

ऐश्वर्य राय बच्चन जल्द ही एक थ्रिलर फिल्म में नजर आने वाली हैं। इस बात की पुष्टि फिल्म की को-प्रोड्यूसर प्रेरणा अरोरा ने की है। फिल्म को प्रोड्यूस सिद्धार्थ आनंद करेंगे। मीडिया से बातचीत में प्रेरणा ने बताया कि हम एक थ्रिलर फिल्म लेकर आ रहे हैं। मैं और सिद्धार्थ इस फिल्म को प्रोड्यूस कर रहे हैं।

