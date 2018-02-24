बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9134d04f1c1b4d588ba268","slug":"sanjay-leela-bhansali-these-5-bollywood-films-become-the-most-successful-box-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u094b 5 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ये हैं वो 5 फिल्में जिन्होंने संजय लीला भंसाली को बनाया बॉलीवुड का दिग्गज डायरेक्टर
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 03:34 PM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली का नाम बॉलीवुड के उन फिल्ममेकर्स में शुमार है जिनकी फिल्म बनने से पहले ही सुपरहिट होने की सौ फीसदी गारंटी रहती है। 29 साल पहले 'परिंदे' फिल्म से बतौर असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत की थी। आज संजय लीला भंसाली 54वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। तो चलिए हम आपको इस मशहूर फिल्ममेकर की 5 ऐसी फिल्मों के बारे में बताते हैं जो इनके करियर में 'मील का पत्थर' साबित हुईं।
