भंसाली की 'इंशाअल्लाह' के थिएटर राइट्स इतने करोड़ में बिके, पहली बार फिल्म में साथ होंगे आलिया-सलमान

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Aug 2019 03:32 PM IST
salman khan
1 of 5
salman khan - फोटो : social media
सलमान खान और आलिया भट्ट की फिल्म 'इंशाअल्लाह' की शूटिंग जल्द शुरू होगी । फिल्म का एक गाना मुंबई के स्टूडियो में शूट हो चुका है । इस फिल्म को संजय लीला भंसाली डायरेक्ट कर रहे हैं । मुंबई के अलावा फिल्म की शूटिंग वाराणसी, हरिद्वार और अमेरिका में भी होगी । 
सलमान खान आलिया भट्ट संजय लीला भंसाली
salman khan
salman khan - फोटो : social media
Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : indian express
sanjay leela bhansali
sanjay leela bhansali
आलिया भट्ट और संजय लीला भंसाली
आलिया भट्ट और संजय लीला भंसाली
