भंसाली की 'इंशाअल्लाह' के थिएटर राइट्स इतने करोड़ में बिके, पहली बार फिल्म में साथ होंगे आलिया-सलमान

{"_id":"5d625cad8ebc3e93c7349b62","slug":"sanjay-leela-bhansali-film-inshallah-theatrical-rights-sold-for-rs-190-crore","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0907\u0902\u0936\u093e\u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939' \u0915\u0947 \u0925\u093f\u090f\u091f\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0947, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e-\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
salman khan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d625cad8ebc3e93c7349b62","slug":"sanjay-leela-bhansali-film-inshallah-theatrical-rights-sold-for-rs-190-crore","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0907\u0902\u0936\u093e\u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939' \u0915\u0947 \u0925\u093f\u090f\u091f\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0947, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e-\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d625cad8ebc3e93c7349b62","slug":"sanjay-leela-bhansali-film-inshallah-theatrical-rights-sold-for-rs-190-crore","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0907\u0902\u0936\u093e\u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939' \u0915\u0947 \u0925\u093f\u090f\u091f\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0947, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e-\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बॉलीवुड
- फोटो : indian express
{"_id":"5d625cad8ebc3e93c7349b62","slug":"sanjay-leela-bhansali-film-inshallah-theatrical-rights-sold-for-rs-190-crore","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0907\u0902\u0936\u093e\u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939' \u0915\u0947 \u0925\u093f\u090f\u091f\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0947, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e-\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
आलिया भट्ट और संजय लीला भंसाली