Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   sanjay dutt cuts his birthday cake at Prasthanam teaser launch event

संजय दत्त के 60वें बर्थडे पर लांच हुआ 'प्रस्थानम' का टीजर, स्टारकास्ट के साथ सेट पर ही काटा केक

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 07:24 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt
1 of 5
Sanjay Dutt - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
बॉलीवुड के संजू बाबा यानी संजय दत्त एक बार फिर से बड़े पर्दे पर दमदार रोल करते नजर आएंगे। उनकी बहुचर्चित फिल्म प्रस्थानम का टीजर आज रिलीज हो गया। प्रस्थानम के टीजर रिलीज से पहले संजय दत्त ने सेट पर ही स्टारकास्ट के साथ जन्मदिन का केक भी काटा। टीजर देखकर कहा जा सकता है कि इस फिल्म में संजय दत्त एकदम अलग किरदार में दिखाई देंगे। 

 
sanjay dutt jackie shroff manisha koirala ali fazal prasthanam संजय दत्त अली फजल मनीषा कोइराला और जैकी श्रॉफ
