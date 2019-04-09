शहर चुनें

विवेक ओबेरॉय ने 15 साल बाद सलमान खान को लेकर की बात, बताई करियर बर्बाद करने की सच्चाई

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 09 Apr 2019 01:00 PM IST
vivek oberoi
1 of 5
vivek oberoi
विवेक ओबेरॉय इन दिनों अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी' को लेकर चर्चा में हैं । फिल्म में विवेक देश के प्रधानमंत्री का रोल निभा रहे हैं । फिल्म 11 अप्रैल को रिलीज होगी । विवेक जमकर फिल्म का प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं । एक प्रमोशनल ईवेंट में विवेक ने अपने करियर में आए उतार-चढ़ाव को लेकर बात की । 
vivek oberoi salman khan pm narendra modi aishwarya rai विवेक ओबेरॉय सलमान खान पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ऐश्वर्या राय
vivek oberoi
vivek oberoi
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi - फोटो : social media
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi - फोटो : social media
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi - फोटो : twitter
vivek oberoi
vivek oberoi
