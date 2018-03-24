शहर चुनें

रिलीज से पहले ही 'रेस 3' ने कमा डाले इतने करोड़, सलमान खान की फिल्म ने बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 10:48 AM IST
सलमान खान
सलमान खान की फिल्म 'रेस 3' की हर तरफ चर्चा हो रही है। ईद पर रिलीज होने वाली यह फिल्म साल की सबसे बड़ी ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित हो सकती है। सलमान खान के प्रोडक्शन में बन रही इस फिल्म ने रिलीज से पहले ही करोड़ों रुपए कमा लिए हैं।
salman khan race 3 ramesh taurani

