हाथों में मेहंदी लगाकर ये एक्टर करता रहा इंतजार, उधर अनुष्का ने कर ली विराट से शादी

श्रीलता बिश्वास

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 01:43 PM IST
विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा की शादी पिछले कुछ दिनों से लगातार चर्चा में बनीं हुई है। सेलिब्रिटीज उन्हें लगातार शादी की शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं लेकिन इस बीच अनुष्का के को-एक्टर रणबीर कपूर ने ऐसा कुछ कहा कि सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल होने लगा।

पढ़ें: 'पद्मावती' पर अब राजघराना करेगा फैसला, 27 दिसंबर को हो सकता है बड़ा ऐलान

