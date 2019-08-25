शहर चुनें

बॉलीवुड की ये 5 हीरोइनें रखती हैं पहाड़ी जगह से संबंध, खूबसूरती में देती हैं अच्छे-अच्छों को मात

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Aug 2019 09:29 PM IST
Sahher Bambba, Preity Zinta, Kangana Ranaut
Sahher Bambba, Preity Zinta, Kangana Ranaut - फोटो : amar ujala
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सनी देओल के बेटे करण देओल की फिल्म 'पल पल दिल के पास' लंब समय से चर्चा में है। इस फिल्म में करण देओल बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू कर रहे हैं। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ अभिनेत्री साहेर बंबा भी अपना फिल्मी सफर शुरू करेंगीं। साहेर बंबा भारत की खूबसूरत पहाड़ी जगह शिमला की रहने वाली हैं। वहीं केवल साहेर बंबा ही नहीं पहाड़ी जगह से बॉलीवुड की कई अभिनेत्रियां संबंध रखती हैं। एक नजर उन्हीं अभिनेत्रियों पर जो पहाड़ी जगह की रहने वाली हैं। 
karan deol sahher bambba pal pal dil ke paas preity zinta kangana ranaut yami gautam celina jaitley
Sahher Bambba, Preity Zinta, Kangana Ranaut
Sahher Bambba, Preity Zinta, Kangana Ranaut - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रीति जिंटा औऱ नेस वाडिया
प्रीति जिंटा औऱ नेस वाडिया - फोटो : file photo
kangana ranaut
kangana ranaut - फोटो : instagram
yami gautam
yami gautam - फोटो : file photo
सेलिना जेटली
सेलिना जेटली - फोटो : file photo
सहर बांबा
सहर बांबा - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
