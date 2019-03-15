शहर चुनें

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने अलग अंदाज में दी आमिर को जन्मदिन की दी बधाई, याद दिलाया 'गुलाम' फिल्म का गाना

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 10:36 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar and Aamir Khan
Sachin Tendulkar and Aamir Khan - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड के मशहूर एक्टर आमिर खान ने गुरुवार को अपना 54वांं बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट किया। इस मौके पर बॉलीवुड सितारों सहित एक्टर के फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उन्हें जन्मदिन की बधाई दी। इस बीच जिसकी बधाई की सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा हो रही है वह पूर्व क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर हैं। 
aamir khan sachin tendulkar lal singh chadha kiran rao mr perfectionist master blaster आमिर खान सचिन तेंदुलकर लाल सिंह चड्डा किरण राव मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट मास्टर ब्लास्टर
Sachin Tendulkar and Aamir Khan - फोटो : social media
Sachin Tendulkar - फोटो : file photo
aamir khan birthday celebration - फोटो : amar ujala
aamir khan birthday celebration - फोटो : amar ujala
Aamir Khan Kiran Rao - फोटो : instagram
