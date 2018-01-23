{"_id":"5a66b1fc4f1c1b8a268b5d87","slug":"rgv-announces-new-release-date-of-god-sex-and-truth-which-clashes-with-padmaavat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"God, Sex and Truth \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0942, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0915\u094b\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930 \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0947\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
God, Sex and Truth को ऐसे प्रमोट कर रहे रामू, बोले- दीपिका और मिया मालकोवा में जो बेहतर वही जीतेगा
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 10:47 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट और सेंसर बोर्ड से हरी झंडी मिलने के बावजूद फिल्म 'पद्मावत' की मुश्किलें थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही। जहां देशभर में राजपूत संगठन अब भी फिल्म के विरोध में झंडा बुलंद किए हुए हैं तो अब मशहूर डायरेक्टर रामगोपाल वर्मा भी संजय लीला भंसाली की इस फिल्म की राह में कांटे बिछाने का ऐलान कर चुके हैं। अगली स्लाइड में जानिए आखिर क्या है पूरा मामला?
