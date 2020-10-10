शहर चुनें
रेखा का जन्मदिन और मानहानि केस में ऋचा चड्ढा को मिली जीत, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Oct 2020 07:54 AM IST
रेखा और ऋचा चड्ढा
रेखा और ऋचा चड्ढा - फोटो : फाइल, इंस्टाग्राम
रेखा उस सफर की मुसाफिर रही हैं जिसमें मंजिलें तो तमाम आईं लेकिन घर नहीं आया। पैदाइश तमिलनाडु की और नाम हिंदी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में चलता है। उनकी बातों को सुनकर लगता है कि वह कभी अभिनेत्री नहीं बनना चाहती थीं। लेकिन, जब बन गईं तो ऐसी बनीं कि उनके सामने और कोई टिक ही नहीं पाया। यहां एक बात और सिद्ध होती है कि अगर किसी काम को कोई मजबूरी में भी मन लगाकर करें तो उसमें भी महारत हासिल किया जा सकती है। आज रेखा का 66वां जन्मदिन है। 

Happy Birthday Rekha: रेखा को लोग इसलिए कहते थे लेडी अमिताभ बच्चन, इन 10 किरदारों में छुपी कहानी

 
