सांसद रवि किशन ने लोकसभा में गाया भोजपुरी गाना, अध्यक्ष ने बीच में टोकते हुए बोला कुछ ऐसा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 01 Jul 2019 07:22 PM IST
ravi kishan
ravi kishan - फोटो : file photo
इन दिनों लोकसभा में सत्ताधारी और विपक्षी पार्टियां अपने कई मुद्दों को लेकर बहस करती नजर आ रही हैं। इस बीच उत्तर प्रदेश की गोरखपुर लोकसभा सीट से भाजपा सांसद और भोजपुरी फिल्मों के सुपरस्टार रवि किशन ने भोजपुरी भाषा को आठवीं अनुसूची में शामिल करने की बात कहते हुए भोजपुरी गाने की चार लाइनें सुनाईं तो लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ने उन्हें बीच में टोक दिया।
ravi kishan prime minister narendra modi om birla bhojpuri language bhojpuri cinema lok sabha zero hour रवि किशन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भोजपुरी भाषा भोजपुरी सिनेमा लोकसभा शून्यकाल
ravi kishan
ravi kishan - फोटो : file photo
रवि किशन (फाइल फोटो)
रवि किशन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : file photo
Ravi Kishan
Ravi Kishan - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ravi kishan
ravi kishan - फोटो : social media
रवि किशन
रवि किशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
