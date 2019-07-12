शहर चुनें

दोस्त के साथ इस तस्वीर पर ट्रोल हो रहे रणवीर सिंह, यूजर्स बोले- 'इसे दीपिका को दिखाओ'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 12 Jul 2019 03:37 PM IST
ranveer singh
ranveer singh - फोटो : social media
हाल ही में रणवीर सिंह की एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है । इस फोटो में रणवीर लंबे बाल और क्लीन शेव में नजर आ रहे हैं । फैंस उन्हें एक बार में पहचान नहीं पाए । फोटो में रणवीर के साथ उनकी दोस्त और वीजे पिया त्रिवेदी नजर आ रही हैं। पिया को रणवीर ने हग किया हुआ है। 
 
