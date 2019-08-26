इस एक वीडियो से स्टार बनीं रानू मंडल, यूजर्स ने बनाए गजब के मीम

{"_id":"5d639eef8ebc3e0172324e0e","slug":"ranu-mondal-and-himesh-reshammiya-recording-video-users-share-the-memes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0942 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0940\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d639eef8ebc3e0172324e0e","slug":"ranu-mondal-and-himesh-reshammiya-recording-video-users-share-the-memes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0942 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0940\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d639eef8ebc3e0172324e0e","slug":"ranu-mondal-and-himesh-reshammiya-recording-video-users-share-the-memes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0942 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0940\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ranu mondal with himesh reshammiya
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d639eef8ebc3e0172324e0e","slug":"ranu-mondal-and-himesh-reshammiya-recording-video-users-share-the-memes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0942 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0940\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ranu Mondal
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d639eef8ebc3e0172324e0e","slug":"ranu-mondal-and-himesh-reshammiya-recording-video-users-share-the-memes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0942 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0940\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रानू मंडल और एतींद्र चक्रवर्ती
- फोटो : फेसबुक