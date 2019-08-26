शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   ranu mondal and Himesh Reshammiya recording video users share the memes

इस एक वीडियो से स्टार बनीं रानू मंडल, यूजर्स ने बनाए गजब के मीम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 03:05 PM IST
Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya
1 of 5
Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya - फोटो : Social Media
रेलवे स्टेशन पर बैठकर लता मंगेशकर जैसा गाना गाने वाली रानू मंडल देखते ही देखते पॉपुलर हो गईं । स्टेशन से उनका एक वीडियो सामने आया, जो वायरल हो गया । इसमें वो 'एक प्यार का नगमा है' गाते हुए नजर आ रही थीं । फैंस ने उनका ये वीडियो बहुत पसंद किया। इसके बाद उनके कई और वीडियो भी सामने आए । 
 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ranu mondal himesh reshammiya. रानू मंडल lata mangeshkar हीमेश रेशमिया लता मंगेशकर
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Ranu Mondal,Santosh Anand
Bollywood

लता के गाए गीत से रानू बनीं स्टार पर आज भी गुमनाम जिंदगी बिता रहे इस गाने के गीतकार

26 अगस्त 2019

Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya
Bollywood

हिमेश रेशमिया ने रानू मंडल को क्यों दिया अपने साथ गाने का मौका, वजह हैं सलीम खान

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Ranu Mondal
Television

सिंगिंग रियलिटी शो Superstar Singer में पहुंची रानू मंडल, दर्द की दास्तां सुन आपके भी आ जाएंगे आंसू

26 अगस्त 2019

lara dutta
Bollywood

एक साल में कितना बदल गईं पूर्व ब्रह्मांड सुंदरी, पहचानना हुआ मुश्किल, ये सितारे भी हुए स्पॉट

26 अगस्त 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
Astrology Services

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
दीपक कलाल
Bollywood

राखी सावंत की ननद ने दीपक कलाल की सरेआम की पिटाई, बाल पकड़कर लगाए थप्पड़

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

ishita dutta
Bollywood

अजय देवगन की 'बेटी' ने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग गुपचुप तरीके से की थी शादी, वजह थे कपिल शर्मा

26 अगस्त 2019

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: इस वजह से खिसकी इंशाअल्लाह की रिलीज डेट, सलमान अब क्रिसमस पर भी करेंगे अक्षय का गेम ओवर

26 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
विज्ञापन
juhi sengupta
Bollywood

पेट्रोल पंप कर्मचारियों पर इस अभिनेत्री ने लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, फेसबुक पर बताई आपबीती

26 अगस्त 2019

alia bhatt
Bollywood

वीकेंड पर आलिया-रणबीर, सनी लियोनी, वरुण-नताशा, अर्जुन कपूर, मीरा राजपूत और सारा यहां हुए स्पॉट

26 अगस्त 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
Astrology Services

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
A. K. Hangal
Bollywood

40 साल तक इस एक्टर ने स्क्रीन पर किया राज, आखिरी दिनों में भुखमरी-तंगहाली का हुआ था शिकार

26 अगस्त 2019

ileana dcruz
Bollywood

इलियाना डिक्रूज का ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से हुआ ब्रेकअप? सोशल मीडिया से डिलीट की सारी तस्वीरें

26 अगस्त 2019

A. K. Hangal
Bollywood

50 की उम्र में इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड में की थी एंट्री, बाल ठाकरे ने लगा दिया था फिल्मों पर बैन

26 अगस्त 2019

प्रियंका चोपड़ा, मदर टेरेसा
Bollywood

मदर टेरेसा से जुड़े सवाल का जवाब देकर प्रियंका बनीं थीं 'विश्व सुंदरी', फिर भी हुआ था जमकर विवाद

26 अगस्त 2019

प्रभास, श्रद्धा, कपिल
Bollywood

कपिल के शो में प्रभास का पूरा नाम सुन दर्शक भी रह गए हैरान, आप भी नहीं जानते होंगे अब तक

26 अगस्त 2019

inder kumar
Bollywood

हेलीकॉप्टर से स्टंट करते नीचे गिर पड़े थे इंदर कुमार, 3 साल तक पलंग पर काटनी पड़ी थी जिंदगी

26 अगस्त 2019

PV Sindhu and Sanjay Dutt:
Bollywood

सिंधु की जीत पर स्टार्स की बधाई और राजनीति में आएंगे संजय दत्त सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

26 अगस्त 2019

prabhas
Bollywood

प्रभास ने पहली बार रवीना टंडन के साथ 'टिप टिप बरसा पानी' पर किया डांस, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

26 अगस्त 2019

John Abraham
Bollywood

इस वजह से देशभक्ति फिल्में कर रहे जॉन अब्राहम, इंटरव्यू में नई फिल्म पर भी खोले राज

26 अगस्त 2019

prabhas
Bollywood

कपिल के शो में प्रभास ने किया 5 हजार से ज्यादा लव प्रपोजल मिलने का खुलासा, बोले- मैंने इसे कभी..

26 अगस्त 2019

संजय दत्त
Bollywood

10 साल बाद राजनीति में फिर कदम रखेंगे संजय दत्त, महाराष्ट्र सरकार के मंत्री ने किया दावा

26 अगस्त 2019

Suniel Shetty
Bollywood

बेटी की फिल्म में दखलअंदाजी के आरोप पर बोले सुनील शेट्टी, कहा- ये बात कोई प्रोड्यूसर नहीं...

26 अगस्त 2019

Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya
Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya - फोटो : Social Media
Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya
Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya - फोटो : Social Media
ranu mondal with himesh reshammiya
ranu mondal with himesh reshammiya - फोटो : social media
Ranu Mondal
Ranu Mondal - फोटो : file photo
रानू मंडल और एतींद्र चक्रवर्ती
रानू मंडल और एतींद्र चक्रवर्ती - फोटो : फेसबुक
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पाकिस्तान में अर्थव्यवस्था का बुरा हाल, सरकारी अधिकारियों के अखबार, गाड़ी और नाश्ते तक बंद

दिवालिया होने के कगार पर खड़े पाकिस्तान ने नई गाड़ियों की खरीद पर रोक के अलावा सरकारी दफ्तरों में कर्मचारियों के लिए अखबार और नाश्ते तक पर रोक लगा दी। पाकिस्तानी की बदहाली पर देखिये ये रिपोर्ट

26 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:52

रानू मंडल समेत ये 7 चेहरे रातों रात बनें 'इंटरनेट स्टार'

26 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:04

बेन स्टोक्स को शराब ने बनाया आक्रामक, जा चुके हैं कई बार जेल

26 अगस्त 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:51

पाकिस्तान की नापाक हरकत से पंजाब में बाढ़ जैसे हालात, सतलुज उफान पर

26 अगस्त 2019

मनमोहन सिंह 1:49

पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह से वापस ली गई एसपीजी सुरक्षा, मिलेगा सिर्फ जेड प्लस कवर

26 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited