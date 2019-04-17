शहर चुनें

कपिल शर्मा के शो में आते ही इस भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस की बदली किस्मत, मिलने लगे कई बड़े ऑफर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 17 Apr 2019 03:56 AM IST
Rani Chatterjee, Kapil Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey,
Rani Chatterjee, Kapil Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, - फोटो : social media
छोटे पर्दे के कुछ शो कभी-कभी कइयों को रातों रात स्टार बना देते हैं। इस कड़ी में भोजपुरी फिल्मों की खूबसूरत अदाकारा रानी चटर्जी का भी नाम शामिल हो गया है। हाल ही में रानी अपने को-स्टार्स दिनेश लाल यादव, खेसारी लाल यादव और आम्रपाली दुबे के साथ कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा के शो पहुंची। 
 
rani chatterjee the kapil sharma show kapil sharma dinesh lal yadav khesari lal yadav amrapali dubey रानी चटर्जी द कपिल शर्मा शो कपिल शर्मा दिनेश लाल यादव खेसारी लाल यादव आम्रपाली दुबे
