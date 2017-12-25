आलिया, राजकुमार राव को पेटा ने चुना हॉटेस्ट वेजिटेरियन सेलिब्रिटी 2017
Rajkummar Rao and Alia Bhatt named as the PETAs hottest vegetarian celebrity 2017 {"_id":"5a40718a4f1c1b87698c397c","slug":"rajkummar-rao-and-alia-bhatt-named-as-the-petas-hottest-vegetarian-celebrity-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0947\u091f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0949\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0935\u0947\u091c\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 2017 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
इस बार पेटा का हॉटेस्ट वेजिटेरियन सेलीब्रिटी 2017 का खिताब जीतना कोई आसान काम नहीं था। इस लिस्ट में सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ शाहिद कपूर, सनी लियोनी, आर माधवन, विद्युत जामवाल, कंगना रनौत औऱ श्रीदेवी का नाम भी शामिल था। लेकिन इस दौड़ में बाजी मारी आलिया और राजकुमार राव ने।
