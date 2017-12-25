Download App
आलिया, राजकुमार राव को पेटा ने चुना हॉटेस्ट वेजिटेरियन सेलिब्रिटी 2017

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 09:32 AM IST
Rajkummar Rao and Alia Bhatt named as the PETAs hottest vegetarian celebrity 2017

इस बार पेटा का हॉटेस्ट वेजिटेरियन सेलीब्रिटी 2017 का खिताब जीतना कोई आसान काम नहीं था। इस लिस्ट में सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ शाहिद कपूर, सनी लियोनी, आर माधवन, विद्युत जामवाल, कंगना रनौत औऱ श्रीदेवी का नाम भी शामिल था। लेकिन इस दौड़ में बाजी मारी आलिया और राजकुमार राव ने।

