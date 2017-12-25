Download App
आपका शहर Close

इस इंसान से नफरत करती हैं ईशा गुप्ता, वजह बेहद खास

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 10:40 AM IST
Know why hottie esha gupta hates her fitness trainer Bikash so much

अपने हॉट और बोल्ड फोटोशूट से आए दिन सुर्खियों में बनी रहने वाली ईशा गुप्ता एक बार फिर लाइमलाइट में आ गई हैं। इस बार बॉलीवुड की ये हॉट अदाकारा सोशल मीडिया पर अपने दिल का दर्द बयां करने की वजह से सुर्खियों में हैं।

पढ़ें-आलिया, राजकुमार राव को पेटा ने चुना हॉटेस्ट वेजिटेरियन सेलिब्रिटी 2017

Comments

Browse By Tags

esha gupta esha gupta photo shoot bollywood

आज का मुद्दा

RK नगर सीट पर दिनाकरन की जीत, बोले- 2 महीने में गिरेगी तमिलनाडु सरकार

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran Set big win in RK Nagar bypoll

Most Viewed

'विरुष्का' को कंडोम का पैकेट गिफ्ट करना चाहती हैं राखी सावंत, बताई अजीबोगरीब वजह, VIDEO हो रहा वायरल

Actress Rakhi Sawant wants to gift condom to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

आलिया, राजकुमार राव को पेटा ने चुना हॉटेस्ट वेजिटेरियन सेलिब्रिटी 2017

Rajkummar Rao and Alia Bhatt named as the PETAs hottest vegetarian celebrity 2017
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'विरुष्का' को कंडोम का पैकेट गिफ्ट करना चाहती हैं राखी सावंत, बताई अजीबोगरीब वजह, VIDEO हो रहा वायरल

Actress Rakhi Sawant wants to gift condom to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!