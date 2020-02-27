शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Raghubir Yadav Wife Poornima Kharga and Tom Cruise Mission Impossible entertainment news

रघुबीर यादव की पत्नी का खुलासा और मिशन इम्पॉसिबल 7 पर कोरोना वायरस का असर, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 27 Feb 2020 12:14 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
पीपली लाइव, सलाम बॉम्बे, लगान जैसी फिल्मों में काम कर चुके अभिनेता रघुवीर यादव अपनी निजी जिंदगी को लेकर चर्चा में हैं। रघुबीर की पत्नी पूर्णिमा खरगा ने उनपर हैरान कर देने वाले आरोप लगाए हैं। इसके साथ ही उनकी पत्नी पूर्णिमा ने तलाक के लिए कोर्ट में अर्जी भी दायर की है।

रघुबीर यादव की पत्नी का खुलासा- नंदिता दास से अफेयर, संजय मिश्रा की पत्नी के साथ लिवइन रिलेशन
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
raghubir yadav poornima kharga tom cruise mission impossible kokilaben ar rahman
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Bollywood
Bollywood

किरदार में ढलने के इस हद तक चले गए ये बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, रणदीप हुड्डा की हालत देखकर रो पड़े थे लोग

26 फरवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

किसी को हुआ एड्स तो किसी का शव ठेले से पहुंचाया गया श्मशान, बेहद दुखद था इन बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का अंत

26 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
Dholpur fresh

आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
Donald Trump
Bollywood

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के शाही डिनर में अचानक पहुंचा था ये शरारती बंदर, बिना किसी डर के करता रहा ऐसी हरकत

26 फरवरी 2020

Honey Singh
Bollywood

यो यो हनी सिंह के गाने पर फिर थिरकने के लिए हो जाइए तैयार, इस दिन सामने आएगा पार्टी सॉन्ग 'लोका'

26 फरवरी 2020

विनायक चतुर्थी पर कराएं मुंबई के सिद्धि विनायक में पूजा विघ्नहर्ता हरेंगे सारे विघ्न : 27-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर कराएं मुंबई के सिद्धि विनायक में पूजा विघ्नहर्ता हरेंगे सारे विघ्न : 27-फरवरी-2020
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa
Bollywood

26 साल में इतनी बदल गईं शाहरुख की हीरोइन, रोमांस किंग के साथ सेल्फी में बेटी भी आईं नजर

26 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

अंबानी परिवार
Bollywood

मां कोकिलाबेन के जन्मदिन पर जुटा पूरा अंबानी खानदान, सास के साथ नीता की दिखी बॉन्डिंग

26 फरवरी 2020

Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible
Hollywood

मिशन इम्पॉसिबल 7 पर कोरोना वायरस का असर, रुक गई टॉम क्रूज की फिल्म की शूटिंग

26 फरवरी 2020

आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
Dholpur fresh

आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
विज्ञापन
Neena Gupta
Bollywood

एयरपोर्ट पर सिक्योरिटी ने तीन बार चेक की नीना गुप्ता की आईडी, अभिनेत्री बोलीं- बेबी अभी तुम फेमस...

26 फरवरी 2020

Stars Face Worst Financial Condition
Bollywood

काम न मिलने पर कोई बना गार्ड तो किसी ने बेचा बंगला, पाई-पाई को मोहताज हुए गुजरे जमाने के ये सितारे

26 फरवरी 2020

विनायक चतुर्थी पर कराएं मुंबई के सिद्धि विनायक में पूजा विघ्नहर्ता हरेंगे सारे विघ्न : 27-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर कराएं मुंबई के सिद्धि विनायक में पूजा विघ्नहर्ता हरेंगे सारे विघ्न : 27-फरवरी-2020
अभिनेता रघुवीर यादव
Bollywood

एक्टर की पत्नी का खुलासा- 'रघुबीर यादव का नंदिता दास संग अफेयर, संजय मिश्रा की पत्नी के साथ लिव इन रिलेशन'

26 फरवरी 2020

शहनाज गिल
Television

नेहा कक्कड़ के गाने पर शहनाज गिल ने किया डांस, टिक टॉक वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

26 फरवरी 2020

shah rukh khan, katrina kaif, asim riaz
Bollywood

वरुण धवन ही नहीं शाहरुख-कटरीना के साथ भी काम कर चुके हैं आसिम, वीडियो अब आया सामने

26 फरवरी 2020

Ananya Panday
Bollywood

पांच साल की उम्र से जीत की तैयारी कर रही थीं अनन्या, लेकिन फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स के दौरान कर गईं गलती

26 फरवरी 2020

Box office Collection of Ajay Devgn Saif Ali Khan and Kajol Starrer Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior
Bollywood

जारी है बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 'तानाजी' की धाकड़ कमाई, अब 'कबीर सिंह' सहित इन फिल्मों से है टक्कर

26 फरवरी 2020

भोजपुरी फिल्म
Bollywood

भोजपुरी फिल्मों में जलवा दिखा चुके हैं बॉलीवुड के ये सुपरस्टार्स, 'भोले शंकर' में दिखे एक साथ दो दिग्गज

26 फरवरी 2020

जान्हवी कपूर
Bollywood

संजय कपूर ने शेयर की इस अभिनेत्री की बचपन की तस्वीर, आप पहचान पाए क्या?

26 फरवरी 2020

show
Television

इन हसीनाओं की फर्जी शादी करा चैनल्स ने खूब बटोरी टीआरपी, एक भी ना टिक पाई

26 फरवरी 2020

sidharth shukla and shehnaz kaur gill
Television

'बिग बॉस 13' के बाद फिर से धमाकेदार वापसी कर रहे सिद्धार्थ-शहनाज, इस दिन आएंगे साथ नजर

26 फरवरी 2020

kanchan awasthi
Web Series

लखनऊ की कंचन का अब दिखेगा ओटीटी पर करिश्मा, अविनाश दास की नई वेब सीरीज में मिला दमदार किरदार

26 फरवरी 2020

कमल हासन, रेखा
Bollywood

रेखा का कमल हासन पर आरोप, 16 की उम्र में एक सीन के दौरान जबरन किया था Kiss

26 फरवरी 2020

saba ali khan
Bollywood

करीना कपूर की इस ननद के बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे आप, संभालती हैं पटौदी खानदान की करोड़ों की संपत्ति

26 फरवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible Fallout
Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible Fallout
Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta - फोटो : Instagram
manish mundra
manish mundra - फोटो : Social Media
सनी लियोनी
सनी लियोनी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited