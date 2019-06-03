इंटरव्यू में प्रियंका ने कही दिल की बात, चाहती हूं भारत की प्रधानमंत्री बनूं और निक बनें राष्ट्रपति

{"_id":"5cf51ad0bdec2207334c5047","slug":"priyanka-chopra-would-love-to-be-the-pm-and-hubby-nick-jonas-to-run-for-the-president","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0942\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0942\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf51ad0bdec2207334c5047","slug":"priyanka-chopra-would-love-to-be-the-pm-and-hubby-nick-jonas-to-run-for-the-president","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0942\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0942\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5cf51ad0bdec2207334c5047","slug":"priyanka-chopra-would-love-to-be-the-pm-and-hubby-nick-jonas-to-run-for-the-president","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0942\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0942\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
priyanka chopra and nick jonas
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5cf51ad0bdec2207334c5047","slug":"priyanka-chopra-would-love-to-be-the-pm-and-hubby-nick-jonas-to-run-for-the-president","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0942\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0942\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
- फोटो : Instagram
{"_id":"5cf51ad0bdec2207334c5047","slug":"priyanka-chopra-would-love-to-be-the-pm-and-hubby-nick-jonas-to-run-for-the-president","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0942\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0942\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Priyanka Nick Met Gala 2019
- फोटो : twitter