'साहो' को मिली प्रतिक्रिया के बाद डायरेक्टर सुजीत ने लिखा भावुक पोस्ट, कहा- 'प्लीज दोबारा देखें'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 05 Sep 2019 12:30 PM IST
saaho
1 of 5
saaho - फोटो : social media
प्रभास की हाल ही में रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'साहो' को दर्शकों का अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स नहीं मिला है । इस फिल्म को 28 साल के सुजीत ने डायरेक्ट किया है । फिल्म को खबरा प्रतिक्रिया मिलती देख सुजीत ने एक भावुक अपील की है । उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपने सफर की कठिनाइयों के बारे में बताया । 
saaho prabhas sujeeth shraddha kapoor
saaho
saaho - फोटो : social media
sujeeth
sujeeth - फोटो : social media
sujeeth
sujeeth - फोटो : social media
प्रभास और नील नितिन मुकेश
प्रभास और नील नितिन मुकेश - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Neil Nitin Mukesh
Neil Nitin Mukesh
