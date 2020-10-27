पूजा बत्रा का जन्मदिन और बिग बॉस में शार्दुल के कमेंट पर हंगामा, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5f978973a98c053f5e53f965","slug":"pooja-batra-birthday-and-shardul-pandit-comment-controversy-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
पूजा बत्रा और शार्दुल पंडित
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत सिंह
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, स्मिता पारिख
- फोटो : instagram: smitaglk
जैकलीन फर्नांडीज
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
शार्दुल पंडित और शेफाली जरीवाला
- फोटो : कलर्स, इंस्टाग्राम