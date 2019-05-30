शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   pm modi oath ceremony shah rukh khan sunny deol to karan johar and other celebs expected to attend

पीएम मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल हो सकते हैं ये 10 स्टार्स, शाहरुख खान का नाम भी शामिल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 30 May 2019 10:22 AM IST
shah rukh khan
1 of 7
shah rukh khan - फोटो : social media
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में बीजेपी की प्रचंड जीत के बाद आज यानी 30 मई को नरेंद्र मोदी दूसरी बार प्रधानमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे। शपथ समारोह शाम 7 बजे शुरू होगा । इसमें करीब 6000 लोगों के शामिल होने की उम्मीद है । बीजेपी और पीएम मोदी की जीत पर ऋषि कपूर, अक्षय कुमार, अजय देवगन, शाहरुख खान, सलमान खान, परेश रावल और अनुपम खेर जैसे बड़े सेलेब्रिटी ने उन्हें बधाई दी थी । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
pm narendra modi narendra modi oath taking ceremony shah rukh khan y. s. jaganmohan reddy bjp congress mamata banerjee modi cabinet sunny deol hema malini dinesh lal yadav jaya prada lok sabha election result ravi kishan पीएम मोदी नरेंद्र मोदी बीजेपी ममता बनर्जी सनी देओल हेमा मालिनी गुरदासपुर रवि किशन दिनेश लाल यादव निरहुआ मनोज तिवारी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

saif ali khan
Bollywood

अजय के पिता को श्रद्धांजलि देने के बाद बेटे का मैच देखने पहुंचे सैफ, इब्राहिम ने जड़े चौके-छक्के

30 मई 2019

Arrested actors and Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र पुलिस ने आतंकी समझ दो लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार, ऋतिक रोशन से है कनेक्शन

30 मई 2019

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
UK Board

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
Paresh Rawal
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी ने इस अभिनेता से सीखे संवाद के असली सूत्र, ये 10 किरदार हैं अदाकारी की सबसे बड़ी गवाही

30 मई 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

परेश रावल के बर्थडे और सलमान से टक्कर लेंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा की भाभी समेत मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

30 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

सलमान खान से टक्कर लेने उतरीं प्रियंका की भाभी, 5 जून को होगा दोनों में बड़ा मुकाबला

30 मई 2019

nysa devgan
Bollywood

दादा के निधन के अगले ही दिन सलून जाने पर ट्रोल हुईं अजय देवगन की बेटी, यूजर्स ने किए ऐसे कमेंट्स

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Paresh Rawal, Swaroop Sampat
Bollywood

झोपड़ी से निकलकर मिस इंडिया बनी थीं परेश रावल की पत्नी, फिल्मों में बोल्ड सीन देकर मचाई थी सनसनी

29 मई 2019

ajay devgn
Bollywood

1000 लोगों से पिटते-पिटते बचे थे अजय देवगन, पिता वीरू देवगन ने 200 फाइटर के साथ मिलकर बचाई थी जान

29 मई 2019

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
UK Board

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
विज्ञापन
bollywood actors
Bollywood

मासूम बच्चे से दिखने वाले इन 10 एक्टर्स ने बनाई हल्क जैसी बॉडी, नंबर 9 तो बना सबका फेवरेट

29 मई 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

रिश्तेदार की शादी में कटरीना कैफ संग बिना शर्ट पहुंच गए थे सलमान खान, देखें तस्वीरें

30 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Katrina Deepika
Bollywood

इस मामले में दीपिका पादुकोण से पिछड़ गईं कटरीना कैफ, अब हो रहा है मलाल

30 मई 2019

साईं पल्लवी
Bollywood

2 करोड़ की डील ठुकराने वाली तेलुगू अभिनेत्री साई पल्लवी बोलीं- 'मैं भारतीय हूं इसलिए ऐसे...'

29 मई 2019

काजोल ऐश्वर्या के साथ
Bollywood

ससुर वीरू देवगन के निधन के सदमे से उबर नहीं पाई थीं काजोल, अब मां तनूजा हुईं अस्पताल में भर्ती

29 मई 2019

मलाइका अरोड़ा
Bollywood

मलाइक अरोड़ा ने शेयर की बोल्ड फोटो, कुछ फैंस ने किया पसंद तो कुछ ने इस वजह से कर दिया ट्रोल

29 मई 2019

katrina kaif
Bollywood

विक्की कौशल संग लिंक-अप की अफवाहों पर साफ-साफ बोलीं कटरीना कैफ, 'मैं सिंगल हूं'

30 मई 2019

R. Madhavan
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: कभी एक्टर नहीं बनना चाहते थे आर माधवन, अपनी ही स्टूडेंट से कर ली थी शादी

29 मई 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

वीरू देवगन के निधन से सदमे में हैं अमिताभ बच्चन, जलती चिता को देख वहीं बैठ निहारते रहे

29 मई 2019

Star Kids
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में तहलका मचाने को तैयार हैं स्टार्स की ये 10 बेटियां, देती हैं अच्छे-अच्छों को मात

29 मई 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 10 सबसे सस्पेंस भरी फिल्में, हर फिल्म में आखिरी सीन तक छूटेगा पसीना

29 मई 2019

sunny leone
Bollywood

#JCBKiKhudayi: सनी लियोनी ने शेयर की JCB के साथ फोटो तो सोशल मीडिया पर बनने लगे जोक्स, देखें फनी मीम्स

28 मई 2019

Arjun, Malaika and Anshula
Bollywood

इस वजह से मलाइका के साथ अपने रिश्ते को सार्वजनिक करने पर मजबूर हुए अर्जुन कपूर

29 मई 2019

malaika arora arjun kapoor
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी से मलाइका की तुलना करने पर भड़के अर्जुन, ऐसा जवाब दिया कि यूजर ने मांगी माफी

29 मई 2019

shah rukh khan
shah rukh khan - फोटो : social media
karan johar
karan johar
saina nehwal
saina nehwal - फोटो : twitter
mukesh ambani
mukesh ambani
PM Modi Oath Ceremony 2014
PM Modi Oath Ceremony 2014 - फोटो : PTI
jaya prada
jaya prada - फोटो : social media
sunny deol
sunny deol - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

नरेंद्र मोदी के शपथग्रहण में आएंगे कई खास मेहमान, मगर नहीं जाएंगी ममता बनर्जी

नरेंद्र मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण में कई दिग्गज शिरकत करने वाले हैं। 5 से 6 हजार खास मेहमानों से लिए खास इंतजाम किए गए हैं। हालांकि इस शपथग्रहण समारोह में ममत बनर्जी और चंद्र बाबू नायडू ने शामिल होने से इंकार कर दिया है।

30 मई 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:32

कुछ ऐसी हो सकती है पीएम मोदी की नई कैबिनेट, इन चेहरों को मिल सकती है बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

30 मई 2019

न्यूज हेडलाइंस 1:01

शपथग्रहण से पहले नरेन्द्र मोदी ने राष्ट्रपिता और अटल को किया नमन समेत 5 बड़ी खबरें

30 मई 2019

मोदी 1:18

पीएम मोदी के चहरे वाली आइसक्रीम की सूरत में धूम, देखें वीडियो

29 मई 2019

राहुल गांधी 1:55

कांग्रेस अगर राहुल का विकल्प नहीं ढूंढ पाई तो क्या है पार्टी के पास आखिरी रास्ता

29 मई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.